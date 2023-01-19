Focused on delivering premium private banking services, Nagelmackers provides clients with a digital native service and investment experience, building on Objectway Suite to underpin its digital transformation.

Bank Nagelmackers, one of the leading personal and private banks in Belgium, has selected Objectway, a Pan-European Wealth Asset Management software and services company, to implement a new private client wealth management platform for the bank's advisory, discretionary and execution-only offering.

The partnership will help Nagelmackers to accelerate its digital transformation, by blending physical with digital channels in their branches, and to offer clients a digital investment experience for both advisory, discretionary and execution-only businesses. The solution is built on Objectway Suite, the digital native front-end platform for end-to-end client servicing and efficient and scalable portfolio management, and will position the bank to scale the growth of their business, increasing client satisfaction and retention.

Hosted on private cloud, the solution is fully modular to be configured according to the bank's requirements, and will seamlessly add more functionalities replacing a number of legacy systems without jeopardizing the existing business.

Belgium-based Nagelmackers is a reference financial institution with a long track record in Private Banking. The bank selected Objectway after a competitive tender. Key factors in the decision process were the capability to provide a solution compatible with local regulations, the full coverage of all the required business needs, and the ease of integration with the bank's legacy systems.

With this win, Objectway strengthens its position as trustworthy provider of reliable solutions in the Wealth Management space, and for Private Banks in particular.

"Objectway helped us to enhance and deliver first-class private banking services, meeting our high operational, business and digital ambitions. We aspire to help our clients optimize their portfolios by designing top-notch digital investment solutions for them. We look forward to the partnership with Objectway to bring our clients the premium service they deserve," affirmed Yves Van Laecke, Chief Commercial Officer at Nagelmackers.

"Nagelmackers is the oldest Belgian bank, who celebrates its 275th anniversary this year. Our partnership with them is a major example of how private banks are building on Objectway's technology and services to enhance their digital capabilities and enable more efficiency and scalability in their business. Objectway is proud to be part of Nagelmackers 's digital enablement and we are looking forward to supporting the firm's continued growth plans," said Kurt Vanhee, Managing Director Continental Europe and North America at Objectway.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005649/en/

Contacts:

Chiara Giudici

+393938229579

chiara.giudici@objectway.com