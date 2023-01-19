ESS technology to enable air-side electrification and advance sustainability strategy at major European air transport hub

ESS Inc. ("ESS") (NYSE:GWH), a leading manufacturer of long-duration energy storage systems for commercial and utility-scale applications, will deliver its iron flow battery solution to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, the second largest airport in mainland Europe, in Q1 2023. The Energy Warehouse will be used in a pilot to enable the retirement of polluting diesel generators in the future as part of Schiphol Airport's ambitious sustainability plan. Schiphol is to be a zero-waste and emission-free airport in 2030.

A pilot will be carried out with the Energy Warehouse to recharge Electric Ground Power Units (E-GPU). E-GPUs are batteries which will replace the diesel ground power units currently used to supply electrical power to aircraft when parked at the airport. ESS' solution was selected for its superior environmental and safety performance ESS' safe and nontoxic iron flow batteries pose no fire or explosion risk which makes them safe for use in close proximity to passenger aircraft.

"The decarbonization of air travel is crucial and Schiphol is leading the way," said Alan Greenshields, ESS director Europe. "We are proud to partner with a leading airport operator to demonstrate and pilot the key role that long-duration energy storage will play in helping to decarbonize airport operations and reduce ground level emissions, improving air quality for airport and airline employees and passengers."

"We hope that the partnership with ESS enables Schiphol to advance our electrification and decarbonization strategy," said Oscar Maan, Royal Schiphol Group manager of innovation. "If this pilot is successful, this is a double win as it both reduces our carbon footprint and reduces air pollution. This pilot will also be part of TULIPS. Royal Schiphol Group is leading the TULIPS consortium, funded by the EU as part of the European Green Deal. The consortium aims to speed up the rollout of sustainable technologies in aviation and significantly contribute towards zero emissions and zero waste at the EU's 300+ airports by 2030 and climate-neutral aviation by 2050."

ESS iron flow technology provides cost-effective long-duration energy storage and is ideal for applications that require up to twelve hours of flexible energy capacity. ESS systems provide resilient, sustainable energy storage well-suited for multiple use cases including utility-scale renewable energy installations, remote solar storage microgrids, solar load-shifting and peak shaving, and other ancillary grid services. ESS technology is safe, non-toxic and has a 25-year design life without capacity fade.

About ESS, Inc.

At ESS (NYSE: GWH), our mission is to accelerate global decarbonization by providing safe, sustainable, long-duration energy storage that powers people, communities and businesses with clean, renewable energy anytime and anywhere it's needed. As more renewable energy is added to the grid, long-duration energy storage is essential to providing the reliability and resiliency we need when the sun is not shining, and the wind is not blowing.

Our technology uses earth-abundant iron, salt and water to deliver environmentally safe solutions capable of providing up to 12 hours of flexible energy capacity for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. Established in 2011, ESS Inc. enables project developers, independent power producers, utilities and other large energy users to deploy reliable, sustainable long-duration energy storage solutions. For more information visit www.essinc.com.

