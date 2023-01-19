

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Biomea Fusion, Inc. (BMEA) is up over 37% at $12.90. Green Giant Inc. (GGE) is up over 27% at $3.76. Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (HUDI) is up over 24% at $7.06. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) is up over 17% at $3.51. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) is up over 11% at $3.19. Visteon Corporation (VC) is up over 5% at $150.70.



In the Red



Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) is down over 13% at $2.11. Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) is down over 12% at $21.13. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) is down over 11% at $98.30. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) is down over 10% at $3.19. Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) is down over 10% at $2.70. First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (FWBI) is down over 9% at $4.40. Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is down over 7% at $33.25. Veris Residential, Inc. (VRE) is down over 7% at $14.98. Discover Financial Services (DFS) is down over 6% at $95.48. Alcoa Corporation (AA) is down over 6% at $50.13. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) is down over 6% at $7.21. LiveWire Group, Inc. (LVWR) is down over 5% at $5.03.



