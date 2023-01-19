Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.01.2023
WKN: A2QLP3 ISIN: KYG4645E1052 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
19.01.23
16:34 Uhr
6,170 US-Dollar
+0,520
+9,20 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HUADI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUADI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BIOMEA FUSION
BIOMEA FUSION INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIOMEA FUSION INC9,370-0,21 %
GREEN GIANT INC2,680-0,74 %
HUADI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO LTD6,170+9,20 %
STARBOX GROUP HOLDINGS LTD3,375+12,88 %
TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD2,410+0,42 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.