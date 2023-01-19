Green Energy Systems has unveiled a new Australia-made prefabricated modular PV solution for large-scale applications that purportedly offers significant cost reductions by eliminating all stainless-steel nuts, bolts and other traditional fitments in favor of a "slide-together" aluminum junction system.From pv magazine Australia Green Energy Systems, a subsidiary of Sydney-based building systems company New Building Systems Pty Ltd., has unveiled its prefabricated modular Solar Waves solution, a PV array in which panels come preassembled on an all-aluminum framing system. Green Energy Systems ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...