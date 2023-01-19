Pressure BioSciences Inc.: Pressure BioSciences Nanoemulsions Platform Forging Game-Changing Future for Cannabis Industry

Dramatic Consumer Testing Results Confirm UltraShear Nanoemulsion THC Oral Spray Delivers First Effects and Maximization in Lightning Speed - Simple, Reliable Dosing Delivers Profoundly Improved Results

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" or "Company") today announced results from initial consumer focus group testing of a THC Nanoemulsion Oral Spray prepared using PBI's revolutionary Ultra Shear Technology (UltraShear or UST) platform. Preparation of the THC Nanoemulsion Oral Spray was completed by PBI's California-based partner companies, including Crème De Canna (CdC), a CA-licensed manufacturer and long-established provider of innovative, high-quality cannabis products in CA.

Mr. John B. Hollister, PBI's Director of Sales and Marketing, explained: "Cannabinoids like THC are oil-soluble molecules that are typically poorly absorbed when ingested by our water-based human bodies. For THC edibles, most consumers report waiting 30-60 minutes for first effects and 60-90 minutes to peak effects. Impatient consumers may repeatedly consume their edibles, only to be unhappily over-dosed two hours later. Conversely, smoking and vaping produce first effects immediately and peak effects quickly but are increasingly in disfavor for the well-known respiratory health consequences that accumulate."

Mr. Hollister continued: "PBI's partners in California used our revolutionary UltraShear platform to prepare extreme nanoemulsions of THC into an Oral Spray for consumer testing. Multiple test groups have confirmed that the UltraShear Nanoemulsion THC Oral Spray produces first effects between 1-10 minutes, often in the first 1-5 minutes, with peak effects reached in 15-60 minutes, often within 15-30 minutes. This testing has provided dramatic consumer-level validation in the cannabis market for our UltraShear nanoemulsion capabilities and for its expected market-changing impact. We are anticipating substantial revenues from the first THC UltraShear Nanoemulsion Oral Spray to be marketed by our California partners, beginning in this quarter."

Mr. Jonathan Kolodinski, President of CdC, said: Crème De Canna is very excited to partner with PBI on the development of this groundbreaking dosing modality that will disrupt the global cannabis marketplace. This innovative product has strongly addressed the needs and concerns from both the edibles and inhalation sides of the cannabis consumer marketplace. It provides an easy to use, reliable, and healthy alternative dosing format, with the immediate onset and consistent experience associated with inhalables but without the respiratory health risks, and it eliminates the frustrating delayed effects, imprecision, and frequent overdosing associated with edibles, as well as the calories!"

Mr. Kolodinski further stated: "Utilizing PBI's UST platform, we successfully formulated cannabinoids into a clear, effectively water-soluble, extremely fine nanoemulsion that is conveniently and effectively delivered via an oral mist, providing the consumer with near-immediate onset and rapid peak effects. The consumer testing results announced today herald the dramatic reshaping we expect will follow in the cannabis markets. We are excited to continue to research the impacts of various combinations of cannabinoids, terpenoids, and other compounds to produce highly functional cannaceutical products to improve the lives of people around the world."

Mr. Jeffrey N. Peterson, Chairman of PBI, summarized: "It was extremely satisfying to see our consumer study objectives in assessing THC UltraShear Nanoemulsions for absorption speed and potency, easy and precise dosing, and avoidance of the slow and unreliable under/over-dosing of edibles so well demonstrated. Nonetheless, this was fully anticipated based upon the UltraShear platform's astonishing demonstrated successes to date across applications spanning industries from pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals to cosmeceuticals, food and beverages, agrochemicals, and more. PBI's UltraShear platform offers a game-changing redefinition of the terms of competition for our partners addressing these diverse multi-billion-dollar market opportunities, and we are very excited about the path ahead for PBI and our partners in 2023 and beyond."

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control bio-molecular interactions safely and reproducibly (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is in the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

