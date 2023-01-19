Nextech AR Solutions Corp.: Nextech AR Showcases AI Powered Human Hologram Tech at IAEE Expo

Announces Key Executive Hire

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / Nextech AR Solutions Corp . ("Nextech" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies, wayfinding technologies and 3D model services showcased its groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI) powered Human Holograms technology, " ARitize Holograms ", at the IAEE Expo.

The ARitize Holograms platform is a first to market app powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that lets users create, share and view human holograms on a smartphone device with no green screen required. This proprietary machine learning (ML) solution takes care of processing the video capture into a human hologram in just a few minutes. It is a user-friendly application that provides access to life-size holograms of visitors and guests at any event, inside any venue, or at any location of their choosing throughout the conference or trade show. This metaverse software elevates an event experience through a new sponsorship opportunity,"selling the airspace" empowering event professionals with new and unique tools to engage with their attendees, speakers, and event partners.

2022 Q4 Strategic Partnership

IAEE | Expo | International Association of Exhibits & Exhibitors?

As an end to end event management platform that provides an experience unlike any other, Nextech Event Solutions (NES) features 3D models, human holograms, AR indoor wayfinding, interactive tradeshow floor maps and an event app. These features are built to serve the meetings and events market, creating efficiencies, lowering costs, and streamlining working when resources are scarce.

The Nextech Event Solutions team was recently in Louisville, KY for the "International Association of Exhibits and Events (IAEE) Expo! Expo!" IAEE is the leading trade association for the global exhibitions and events industry. As the "Show for Shows", IAEE brought together event professionals and show organizers from around the world with the goal of showcasing innovative event solutions, which included Nextech AR's immersive technology via the ARitize Hologram application.

Watch a video of Aritize Holograms at the IAEE Expo - click here

"We are excited to build upon our partnership with IAEE to bring innovative, end-to-end event technologies to their members. The partnership with IAEE provides Nextech Event Solutions (NES) with the opportunity to highlight this type of immersive environment and experience for the community of business event professionals who bring exhibits and trade shows to life", said Melea Guilbault, CEO of Nextech Event Solutions. "We look forward to the future - Expo! Expo! 2024 in Dallas, Texas and our joint efforts redefining the way show organizers and organizations deliver their own immersive AR metaverse experience to attendees."

IAEE President and CEO David DuBois comments,"Each year at Expo! Expo! IAEE's Annual Meeting & Exhibition, we bring first in class technologies to our show organizers to provide them with exciting new experiences to implement in their own events. Our show in Louisville highlighted Nextech's ARitize Hologram allowing attendees to dive deeper into the metaverse with their holograms," said IAEE President and CEO David DuBois, CMP-F, CAE FASAE, CTA. "It is important to provide a marketplace like Expo! Expo! to showcase these technologies as our world is heavily reliant on cutting edge tech to better meet our customers, members, and prospective sales leads where they do business."

Recent Executive Hires

Nextech Event Solutions is pleased to announce the Company has hired Michael Candela, as the Senior Vice President, Strategic Markets.

Michael Candela is an experienced enterprise account executive and strategic sales leader with a talent for closing large deals, developing teams, and growing revenue. Michael brings over 20 years of sales experience, with management roles at American Association of Airport Executives, MultiView Inc., SmartBrief Inc., InLoop Inc., MCI USA, and private-equity backed Community Brands. At Nextech Event Solutions, Michael will be focused on the Global Events Market Expansion and Enterprise Solutions that take the Company upmarket for Nextech Event Solutions.

November 2022

Vanessa LaClair, CAE, CMP: Vice President of Event Solutions & Community Engagement - Nextech Event Solutions

Vanessa LaClair is a leader in the association space, bringing deep domain and industry knowledge as a CAE (Certified Association Executive) and CMP (Certified Meeting Professional) and most recently serving as the Executive Director of the Empire State Society of Association Executives (ESSAE).

Vanessa LaClair is a leader in the association space, bringing deep domain and industry knowledge as a CAE (Certified Association Executive) and CMP (Certified Meeting Professional) and most recently serving as the Executive Director of the Empire State Society of Association Executives (ESSAE). Whitney Kendrick: VP, Product Growth & Marketing - Nextech Event Solutions

Whitney brings a background of almost two decades in B2B SaaS applications, platforms, marketing, and operations. She has cultivated partnerships and handled acquisitions with companies such as Web.com, ReachLocal, Gannett, ProSites, Marketing 360, Paychex.

September 2022

Melea Guibault: CEO - Nextech Event Solutions

In September, Nextech AR announced the appointment of Melea Guilbault as CEO of Nextech Event Solutions. Melea brings more than thirty years of experience in high-growth companies inclusive of technology, pharmaceuticals, and community-based organizations, and brings extensive commercial, operational and executive management experience with companies such as private-equity backed Community Brands and Yourmembership and Fortune 500 Medtronic, Takeda & Bristol-Myers Squibb.

About Nextech Event Solutions

Nextech Event Solutions (NES) is a cutting edge event management platform providing industry-leading software to event professionals, special event venues, exhibitors, and commercial entities around the world. Nextech Event Solutions' suite of services enables event executives and planners to seamlessly plan, manage, and deliver exceptional events and immersive event experiences in the estimated $500+ billion global meetings and events industry.

To learn more about Nextech Event Solutions, please follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook , and visit our website: https://mapdevents.com/

About Nextech AR

Nextech AR Solutions is the engine accelerating the growth of the Metaverse. Using breakthrough AI, Nextech AR is able to quickly, easily and affordably ARitize (transform) vast quantities and varieties of existing assets at scale making products, people and places ready for interactive 3D use, giving creators at every level all the essential tools they need to build out their digital AR vision in the Metaverse. Our platform agnostic tools allow brands, educators, students, manufacturers, creators, and technologists to create immersive, interactive and the most photo-realistic 3D assets and digital environments, compose AR experiences, and publish them omnichannel. With a full suite of end-to-end AR solutions in 3D Commerce, Education, Events, and Industrial Manufacturing, Nextech AR is in a unique position to meet the needs of the world's biggest brands and all Metaverse contributors.

To learn more about Nextech AR, please follow us on Twitter , YouTube , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook , or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com .

On October 26, 2022 Nextech AR spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway" as a stand alone public Company. Nextech AR retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. ARway is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:ARWY), in USA on the (OTC: ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: E65). ARway Corp. is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking.

To learn more about ARway, visit https://www.arway.ai/

