GameSwift Reveals New Partnership With Casper Network As Both Look To Evolve To Meet Future Needs

Tallin, Estonia | January 19, 2023 03:20 AM Eastern Standard Time

GameSwift has announced a new partnership with Casper Network to kick off 2023 in the right direction. Casper Network awarded GameSwift a financial grant alongside a trusted partner status that solidifies this collaboration which is primarily focused on integrating Casper Network with GameSwift's core infrastructure.

What is Casper Network?

Casper Network is a decentralized layer-one Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain created to speed up enterprise and developer blockchain adoption. In essence, it is a blockchain meant for builders and developers and can be considered as a decentralized playground where developers can unleash their creativity while maintaining high usability, affordability, and security.

Moreover, Casper Network aims to improve upon traditional PoS systems by implementing a hybrid PoS/PoW mechanism that incorporates elements of both to create a more secure and decentralized network.

What does this partnership mean?

The integration is a huge step toward making blockchain experiences available to everyone, as both Casper Network and GameSwift have the shared goal of evolving to meet future needs. The collaboration is thus expected to provide several benefits to Casper Network and GameSwift users, with one of the most exciting aspects being the integration of GameSwift's infrastructure with Casper Network, including the integration of GameSwift ID, Platform, and Chain via the GameSwift Bridge, which is scheduled for early Q2 of 2023.

Furthermore, Casper Network and Casper Wallet users will be given easy access to the GameSwift Platform and its expansive range of exciting gaming titles with just a few clicks. To do this, users simply need to connect their Casper Signer wallet and watch as their in-game assets load automatically. Besides that, users will be able to seamlessly transfer their gaming assets (such as tokens and NFTs) between networks and create their own gaming IDs using the core infrastructure.

In addition, because the collaboration is working to bring blockchain technology to Web2 and help bridge the gap between it and Web3, users who are unfamiliar with blockchain technology will be able to experience a new level of accessibility by playing Casper Network-based games without requiring a blockchain wallet. In this way, a whole new world of accessibility for those who are unfamiliar with the technology is opened up, thereby enabling these users to fully immerse themselves in Web3 games while simultaneously reaping the benefits of blockchain technology.

About GameSwift

GameSwift, as a decentralized and community-driven ecosystem, provides all of the elements required to build a true Web3 gaming empire. GameSwift acts as both a 360-degree platform for game developers and gaming studios, offering all of the tools needed to launch Web2 games into the Web3 environment, as well as a space for true gamers who want to participate in the burgeoning crypto sector and become a part of Web3.

GameSwift arose from the convergence of blockchain innovation, a love of gaming, a solid technological foundation, and decentralized financial technologies. With the convergence of these enabling technologies, the future of Web3 gaming is hence realized, where users can prioritize having fun while also being able to earn an income.

In terms of future goals, the ultimate objective is to create the biggest gaming community possible, ensuring that games can experience immediate traction in addition to easily reaching a large number of players.

For more information and regular updates, visit GameSwift's official website and the Twitter, Discord, and Telegram channels. Be sure to also check out Casper Network's official website alongside its Twitter, Discord, and Telegram channels too.

