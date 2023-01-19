Black & Veatch has identified business models that could accelerate India's shift to cleaner fuels such as green hydrogen.From pv magazine India With India's reliance on imported crude oil, opportunities exist to plan for and grow the use of green hydrogen as a zero-emissions fuel source for the country's transport sector, including commercial fleets and aviation. "The commercial credibility of hydrogen development is absolutely key, particularly around securing viable off-takers for the product. There are a few emerging business models that are being studied and developed more closely in India, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...