Frequency Exchange Corp.: Jeff Barnes Extends Relationship With FREmedica Technologies as Chief Marketing Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / Frequency Exchange Corp. ("Frequency Exchange" or the "Company") (TSXV:FREQ) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, FREmedica Technologies Inc. ("FREmedica"), a technology based wellness company, has extended their relationship with Jeff Barnes, founding partner of the Angel Investor Network ("AIN") to continue as our Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to launch NIKKI, a wearable frequency delivery system that supports recovery from wellness and performance issues during sleep.

FREmedica is a market leader in cutting-edge bioenergetic therapeutics and wearable devices. Jeff has been in marketing for nearly 20 years working with major brands and advising more than 150 early-stage companies. He is the author of two books, one on the use of retirement funds for investment in private opportunities and the second on leveraging military principles to streamline business processes and drive growth.

In addition to his long history in marketing, Jeff also worked as a nuclear power plant operator on a submarine in the U.S. Navy, acquiring a unique perspective on new technologies and a strong understanding of how they work. As a two-time best-selling author, he has helped businesses generate over $100 million in revenue and startups raise over $1 billion in funding during the course of his career.

Barnes states, "I'm looking forward to continuing to offer the FREmedica Technologies Team my marketing and technology experience. The technologies the team at Fremedica has created are cutting edge, and I'm eager to help drive the firm and its consumers forward in the bioenergetic technology industry."

As FREmedica's Chief Marketing Officer, Barnes's main responsibility will be developing and implementing new ways for the company to grow its market share and strengthen its position as a leader in the field of frequency therapeutics through precedent-setting technologies and automation systems.

FREmedica Technologies CEO Stephen Davis says, "We are excited to have Jeff on the FREmedica team. He brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspectivekey to propelling us forward through innovation and expansion."

About the Company

The Company is a British Columbia-based company focused on the development and commercialization of a Frequency Delivery System you wear, that delivers a special package of frequencies designed for the health & wellness and performance enhancement markets worldwide. NIKKI is the fifth generation Frequency Delivery System released by the Company. It is the third wearable technology designed by the Company, initially to deliver frequencies to help clients with chronic Lyme disease. The technology combined with the frequencies is the result of years of development and experimentation with the latest in bio-energetic technology.

www.Fremedica.com

www.WeAreNikki.com

www.FrequencyExchangeCorp.com

For more information, please contact:

Frequency Exchange Corp. FREmedica Technologies Stephen Davis Nicole Sullivan CEO & Director President 250-732-7170 Nicole@FREmedica.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the trading date of the Company's common shares on the Exchange. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

