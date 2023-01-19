Leading global automotive supplier will adopt OneStream's Intelligent Finance platform

Marelli, one of the world's leading global independent suppliers to the automotive sector, selected corporate performance management (CPM) vendor OneStream to unify financial consolidation, reporting and planning across the enterprise. Marelli will integrate OneStream's Intelligent Finance platform to serve as a single source of data, allowing Marelli to efficiently manage different business units while maintaining corporate control at financial and operational levels.

With an annual revenue of over €10 billion, Marelli supplies major carmakers across Europe, North and South America and Asia. Marelli embarked on an initiative to integrate the financial consolidation, reporting and planning of its businesses into a single, unified entity and needed a CPM platform that could help the company transform their financial processes and redesign their operations. OneStream proved to be the platform that could deliver the proper foundation for Marelli to simplify their complex processes and drive faster decision making, cost efficiencies and agility across the organization.

"Partnering with OneStream will allow us to align our financial and operational strategy across the company, driving transformation across every level," said Mike Mills, Senior Vice President Global Team, Value Creation Change. "Through this transformation, OneStream will help reduce the close process time, improve efficiency and reduce corporate financial costs."

"We are excited to partner with Marelli on their transformation journey to align financial and operational processes and drive efficiencies throughout the organization," said Johan Edlund, Senior Vice President, Sales, OneStream EMEA. "OneStream's Extensible Dimensionality provides Marelli with the agility to support their different lines of business on a granular level, while serving as the single source of truth across the enterprise. Through OneStream, Marelli will lead at speed through better decision making, data-backed insights and improved efficiencies throughout the organization."

About OneStream

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 1,100 customers, 230 implementation partners and nearly 1,300 employees. Our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more, visit www.onestream.com.

About Marelli Corporation

MARELLI is one of the world's leading global independent suppliers to the automotive sector. With a strong and established track record in innovation and manufacturing excellence, our mission is to transform the future of mobility through working with customers and partners to create a safer, greener, and better-connected world. With around 50,000 employees worldwide, the MARELLI footprint includes 170 facilities and R&D centers across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Africa, generating revenues of 1,380 billion JPY (10.6 billion EUR) in 2021.

To learn more visit https://www.marelli.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005925/en/

Contacts:

LeeAnn Coviello

PAN Communications

onestream@pancomm.com