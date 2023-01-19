Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock 2023! Regierungsbehörde löst durch Gesetz Megatrend aus…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JLYH ISIN: US12504L1098 Ticker-Symbol: RF6 
Tradegate
16.01.23
16:02 Uhr
80,50 Euro
+2,50
+3,21 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CBRE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CBRE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,5077,0016:40
77,0077,5016:18
ACCESSWIRE
19.01.2023 | 15:26
180 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

CBRE Group, Inc.: CBRE Announces North American Winners for Its Supplier Innovation Challenge

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / CBRE Group, Inc.

Originally published by CBRE, October 27, 2022

CBRE Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) announced the winners of its annual Supplier Innovation Challenge for North America as part of its yearly Supplier Partner Conference and Expo in Dallas, Texas, last week. The competition recognizes partner companies for their innovative contributions in serving the needs of CBRE clients.

This year, supplier partners from across the North American region submitted 38 examples of innovation across six categories including Best Cost Reduction Solution, Best Data & Technology Solution, Best Diversity Solution, Best Health & Safety Solution, Best Sustainability Solution, and Best Workplace Experience Solution. Winners were selected by a panel of judges with representatives from the GWS businesses. Congratulations to the 2022 North American Supplier Innovation Challenge winners:

Innovation of the Year Award: XY Sense

Category Recognition Awards:

  • Best Cost Reduction Solution - Nobel Solutions
  • Best Diversity Solution - Staples/Paperworks
  • Best Data & Technology Solution - Iron Mountain
  • Best Sustainability Solution - GDI Integrated Facility Services
  • Best Workplace Experience Solution - Georgia-Pacific
  • Best Health & Safety Solution - Trane US, Inc.

Bob Bruning, CBRE Chief Procurement Officer said: "Thank you to everyone who participated in the 2022 Supplier Innovation Challenge and congratulations to our 2022 winners. Innovation is at the forefront of everything we do at CBRE, and this program is critical to ensure we are capturing and deploying the best ideas in conjunction with our supplier partners. As in past years, I am optimistic that these solutions will be adopted by our clients and enable their transformation goals."

About CBRE Group, Inc.
CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2021 revenue). The company has more than 105,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.

CBRE Group, Inc., Thursday, January 19, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CBRE Group, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CBRE Group, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cbre-group-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CBRE Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735918/CBRE-Announces-North-American-Winners-for-Its-Supplier-Innovation-Challenge

CBRE GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.