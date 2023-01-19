CBRE Group, Inc.: CBRE Announces North American Winners for Its Supplier Innovation Challenge

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) announced the winners of its annual Supplier Innovation Challenge for North America as part of its yearly Supplier Partner Conference and Expo in Dallas, Texas, last week. The competition recognizes partner companies for their innovative contributions in serving the needs of CBRE clients.

This year, supplier partners from across the North American region submitted 38 examples of innovation across six categories including Best Cost Reduction Solution, Best Data & Technology Solution, Best Diversity Solution, Best Health & Safety Solution, Best Sustainability Solution, and Best Workplace Experience Solution. Winners were selected by a panel of judges with representatives from the GWS businesses. Congratulations to the 2022 North American Supplier Innovation Challenge winners:

Innovation of the Year Award: XY Sense

Category Recognition Awards:

Best Cost Reduction Solution - Nobel Solutions

Best Diversity Solution - Staples/Paperworks

Best Data & Technology Solution - Iron Mountain

Best Sustainability Solution - GDI Integrated Facility Services

Best Workplace Experience Solution - Georgia-Pacific

Best Health & Safety Solution - Trane US, Inc.

Bob Bruning, CBRE Chief Procurement Officer said: "Thank you to everyone who participated in the 2022 Supplier Innovation Challenge and congratulations to our 2022 winners. Innovation is at the forefront of everything we do at CBRE, and this program is critical to ensure we are capturing and deploying the best ideas in conjunction with our supplier partners. As in past years, I am optimistic that these solutions will be adopted by our clients and enable their transformation goals."

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2021 revenue). The company has more than 105,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.

