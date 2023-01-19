Gildan Activewear: Gildan Included on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations List by Corporate Knights'

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL:TSX and NYSE) is pleased to announce that it has been included in Corporate Knights' 2023 Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable corporations for the second consecutive year. Gildan moved up its ranking from 79th last year to 60th overall this year, and was the only apparel manufacturing company included on the list globally.

"We are pleased to be recognized by Corporate Knights' once more, demonstrating Gildan's strong commitment to ESG," says Glenn Chamandy, President and CEO of Gildan. "Our increased ranking reflects our dedication and hard work in developing and advancing our Next Generation ESG strategy over the past year which includes increasing gender diversity, focusing on sustainable investments, employee safety, and linking executive compensation to ESG targets, amongst other initiatives. Under this strategy, we are driving ESG further into our business and remain committed to the path ahead to ensure that our products are made with respect for our people, the environment, and our communities from start to finish."

Corporate Knights' ranking of the world's 100 most sustainable corporations is based on a rigorous assessment of nearly 7,000 public companies with revenues of over US$1 billion. The assessment methodology assesses up to 25 quantitative key performance indicators including sustainable revenue and investment, carbon productivity, and racial and gender diversity.

Last month, Gildan also announced the publication of its first stand-alone Climate Change Disclosure Report and its 10th consecutive inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index as well as its inclusion in CDP's Leadership Band for its climate change disclosures in 2022.

About Gildan?

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a strong portfolio of Company-owned brands, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, and under the Under Armour®, brand through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada. The Company's product offerings include activewear, underwear, and socks sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms, and to global lifestyle brand companies.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, the United States, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry leading Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com.

