The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 18 January 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 18 January 2023 97.92p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 96.43p per ordinary share







19 January 2023



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45