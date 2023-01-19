Visium Technologies, Inc.: Visium Technologies Secures Partnership Agreements with Innovation Science and Security Center and GB Group Global

Strategic Partnerships to Focus on Major Opportunities in Africa and Middle East

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / Visium Technologies, Inc, ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM) announced today that it has executed two (2) partnership agreements to sell and support TruContextTM, Visium's world-class real-time cybersecurity, context-focused data analysis platform in the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean. Visium entered into a partnership agreement with the Innovation Science & Security Center ("ISS Center"), located in the West African country of Burkina Faso, and chaired by Dr. Lassina Zerbo. In addition, Visium entered into a separate partnership agreement with GBGroup Global, led by Dr. Gloria B. Herndon.

ISS Center Chairman Dr. Zerbo commented, "This business development partnership will deploy some of the most advanced data and cybersecurity analysis technology to the ISS Center. This will address both educational and operational needs. Visium's TruContextTM platform will provide real-time and understandable situational awareness to facilitate confident decision making, plans of action, predictions, and the mitigation of cybersecurity incidents. TruContextTM is a key capability in meeting everchanging global cybersecurity challenges."

Mark Lucky, CEO of Visium, added, "Dr. Zerbo, with his distinguished international career in the mining industry, with the United Nations Comprehensive Nuclear Test-Ban Treaty Organization, and with experience as the Former Prime Minister of Burkina Faso, has always been a strong advocate for Africa's response to global challenges. His organization is well positioned to shape serious discussions about how countries in Africa and the Middle East can modernize their technology and security policies to manage risk and improve security as these countries evolve their digital capabilities. Visium is honored to partner with Dr. Zerbo's organization to provide TruContextTM to address these challenges. These developing markets represent tremendous opportunities for Visium, as well."

Dr. Gloria B. Herndon, CEO of GBGroup Global, has over 50 years of successful diplomatic and business experience on the Africa Continent. Dr Herndon commented, "It has been a long time coming for the richest continent in natural resources and with the fastest growing and youngest population in the world to now accelerate its digital transformation. With this transformation and its many business opportunities comes new challenges. The innovative and cost-efficient TruContextTM platform will be an integral part of this digital evolution."

Mr. Lucky continued, "We are seeing significantly increased investment and engagement in Africa with US-based companies. Recently, the United States announced its intention to invest $55 billion in Africa over the next three years. Dr. Zerbo and Dr. Herndon have invaluable knowledge and expertise to identify commercial opportunities, both in the private and public sectors across Africa and the Middle East. We look forward to working together to close contracts and deliver value to Visium's shareholders."

Visium will provide the ISS Center with its TruContextTM platform for educational, training, and cybersecurity operational needs. TruContextTM offers the cyber industry's most advanced context overlay solution available. This capability provides security analysts with real-time actionable information to protect organizations. The platform's ability to ingest and overlay data from multiple data sources (any data) in real-time, delivers full context to comprehensive data from disparate sources that even the most junior analyst (or the most senior executive) can intuitively understand at-a-glance, then take action.

About Innovation Science & Security Center

ISS CENTER is an international institute that conducts high-level research on the application of science, technology, and innovation to be impactful in Africa's response to global challenges. The institute focuses on education, training and operational needs in security, cybersecurity Artificial Intelligence and energy.

Contact:

Innovation Science & Security Center

Email:sina.mory@zerbo.org

Phone: +226 25 37 46 00

Corporate Office:

Secteur 53, OUAGA2000,

O2 BP 5627 OUAGADOUGOU 02

Burkina Faso

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VISM) is a Florida corporation based in Fairfax, Virginia, focused on providing context enabling global cybersecurity clarity, using machine learning and advanced algorithms to support enterprises in protecting their most valuable assets - their data, business applications, and IoT on their networks and in the cloud.

For more information please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com and our YouTube Channel.

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, whether the reverse stock split will be beneficial to the Company and its shareholders, any inability to meet the NYSE American continued listing standards in the future for any reason, and those other factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.

CONTACT:

Visium Technologies, Inc.

Corporate: Mark Lucky, Chief Executive Officer

mlucky@visiumtechnologies.com

Corporate Office:

4094 Majestic Lane Suite 360

Fairfax, VA 22033

Phone: 703-273-0383

