Infinity Stone intends to conduct an airborne magnetic gradiometer survey at the Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project, adjacent to PMET's Corvette Lithium Discovery, with the goal of understanding regional geology to inform future prospecting and drill targets.

Geophysics results will enable a focused exploration program on the Hellcat claim block in the early Spring.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2023) - Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") is pleased to announce it intends to conduct an airborne magnetic gradiometer survey ("Winter Geophysics Program" or the "Survey") on its Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project (the "Camaro - Hellcat Project") adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' ("PMET" or "Patriot") Corvette Lithium Discovery in the James Bay Lithium District of Quebec. The goal of the survey will be to gain a greater understanding of the regional geology to inform future prospecting and drill targets. The intended survey will be approximately 918 line-km over the Hellcat, Camaro, and Taiga claim blocks, with detailed line spacing of 100 metres, and more detailed line spacing over the Hellcat claims.

Infinity Stone intends to conduct a focused exploration program on the Hellcat claim block in the early spring and will leverage the results of the Winter Geophysics Program in targeting sampling and trenching. The Survey will further enable the mapping and delineation of the pegmatitic units across the claim blocks.

The Hellcat claims are underlain by 9 km of strike length of underexplored greenstone and metasediments of the Mesoarchean Rouget formation and Neoarchean Marbot formation, respectively. The under-explored Rouget formation greenstone belt represents an attractive exploration target which is geologically similar and proximal to the Guyer Group greenstone, which hosts the PMET Corvette Pegmatites.

"We are excited to push forward with exploration on the Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project. Given PMET's recent high-grade drilling results, including 156.9 m at 2.12% Li2O (176.4 m to 333.4 m), including 25.0 m at 5.04% Li2O (CV22-083)[1], we are eager to gain a further understanding of the project ahead of an extensive exploration program in the spring", said Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone.

About the Hellcat Camaro Lithium Project

The 5,187-hectare Hellcat Camaro Lithium Project is located adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Property, in the James Bay Region of Quebec, approximately 235 kilometres east of Radisson, Quebec and 245 kilometres northeast of the Cree village municipality of Nemaska. The Project has three property blocks, the Taiga, Hellcat, and Camaro, collectively covering 3,850 hectares adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Lithium discovery in the James Bay Region of Quebec. PMET has recently returned significant high-grade results at the Corvette Lithium Project, including 156.9 m at 2.12% Li2O (176.4 m to 333.4 m), including 25.0 m at 5.04% Li2O (CV22-083).1

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Company.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

