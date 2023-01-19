Users can now view quick and digestible "Cliff Notes-style" recaps of the most pertinent details from any event, increasing discoverability and boosting the productive consumption of management commentary on the Aiera platform.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2023) - Aiera, the Street's leading financial event intelligence platform, is announcing the launch of AI-Powered Summarization of all Wall Street events, including earnings calls, conference presentations, shareholder meetings, and more. Aiera built this first-of-its-kind Summarization tool across its superior coverage of earnings calls and corporate transcripts (50,000+ events per year across 12,000+ global equities), automatically distilling every event down to the key points in a clean, digestible format.

This advancement is further evidence of the company's continued expansion into new markets and the deepening role of speech technologies across all areas of finance.

"Aiera began by making investor event access easy and intuitive," said Ken Sena, Co-Founder and CEO of Aiera. "Summarization, which is available now for public and private events, including collections of events such as conferences, extends this journey. Further, it highlights the importance of our leading coverage breadth and years of KPI and topic detection work, which are key not only to summarization but to our quest in delivering our clients a better insight and experience."

Aiera's Summarization offers notable utility to its users:

Easy Access & Speed: Aiera users can view these automated summaries by simply opening any event via the desktop or mobile app. Summaries are found at the top of the transcript, and are populated in near-real-time following an event's completion.

Aiera users can view these automated summaries by simply opening any event via the desktop or mobile app. Summaries are found at the top of the transcript, and are populated in near-real-time following an event's completion. Direct-to-Inbox Delivery: Summaries can be emailed directly to a users' inbox.

Summaries can be emailed directly to a users' inbox. Conference Intelligence: Users can view high level takeaways on an entire conference by reviewing summaries of all presentations from a certain event.

Users can view high level takeaways on an entire conference by reviewing summaries of all presentations from a certain event. Systematic Ingestion: Event summaries are able to be programmatically pulled via API into a firm's internal system, RMS, or data model.

Event summaries are able to be programmatically pulled via API into a firm's internal system, RMS, or data model. Private Event Summarization: Customers who utilize Aiera's speech-to-text tools for their own private events can have summaries built for their events.

While there has been a significant amount of recent press coverage with the release of several major conversational chatbots that collectively represent an enormous leap forward in summarization and abstraction, it's worth noting that Aiera's new summarization does not utilize any of them. Rather, Aiera's approach blends an extractive and abstractive approach to surface what is truly important to the discussion from a financial perspective.

"There are still inherent limitations to succinctly summarizing financial transcripts using a highly generalized model," said Bryan Healey, Co-Founder and CTO of Aiera. "Instead, we sought to create our own hyper-specialized models that leverage Aiera's leading universe of earnings calls, conference presentations, shareholder meetings, and other major events. Aiera's extractive and abstractive modeling work in tandem to deliver an intelligent explanation of any event with unprecedented speed-to-market, always tailor built for our customer's needs."

To learn more about Aiera Summarization, read the one pager or watch the 30-second video.

About Aiera:

Aiera is the only live event monitoring & financial search platform covering all available Wall Street events, providing real time transcription, one-click audio streaming, DVR-style live audio controls, smart document search, dynamic alerts, and seamless team collaboration via bookmarks and note-taking. Aiera covers over 50,000 earnings calls, investor events, and conferences annually (with a 95%+ live connection rate), spanning more than 12,000 global equities; all accessible via desktop, mobile app, API, and iFrame. To learn more, please visit aiera.com.



Contact Info:

James Setzer

Vice President of Marketing, Aiera

james@aiera.com

(646) 960-8207





To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151876