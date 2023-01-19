Metro Bank plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BZ6STL67
Issuer Name
METRO BANK PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Caius Capital LLP
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
GB
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
16-Jan-2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
18-Jan-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights % of voting rights . attached to shares through financial Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting (total of 8.A) instruments (total of + 8.B) rights held in issuer 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which 0.000000 5.050000 5.050000 8716171 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting % of direct voting rights % (if possible) (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) Sub Total 8.A
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Number of voting rights that Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period may be acquired if the % of voting rights instrument is exercised/ converted Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights 28/12/2023 Cash 8716171 5.050000 Contract for Difference 8716171 5.050000% Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it Total of both if it equals or Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals equals or is higher than the is higher than the notifiable or is higher than the notifiable threshold threshold notifiable threshold 0.000000 5.050000 5.050000% Antonio Batista Caius Capital LLP
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
