Metro Bank plc: Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BZ6STL67

Issuer Name

METRO BANK PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Caius Capital LLP

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

GB

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Caius London United Kingdom Capital LLP

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

16-Jan-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

18-Jan-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights . attached to shares through financial Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting (total of 8.A) instruments (total of + 8.B) rights held in issuer 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which 0.000000 5.050000 5.050000 8716171 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting % of direct voting rights % (if possible) (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) Sub Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Number of voting rights that Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period may be acquired if the % of voting rights instrument is exercised/ converted Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights 28/12/2023 Cash 8716171 5.050000 Contract for Difference 8716171 5.050000% Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it Total of both if it equals or Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals equals or is higher than the is higher than the notifiable or is higher than the notifiable threshold threshold notifiable threshold 0.000000 5.050000 5.050000% Antonio Batista Caius Capital LLP

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom

