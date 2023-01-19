Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed CPCoin (CPC) on January 19, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CPC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

CryptoPerformance is disrupting the crypto industry through its internal and highly developed blockchain, the CPCx0 Chain, its native coin CPCoin, and a buy and hold platform - which together ensure a one-stop-shop for all crypto users and high-quality products and services. Its native coin CPCoin (CPC) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on January 19, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing CryptoPerformance Group

CryptoPerformance Group is a one-stop solution for all crypto-related needs, offering multiple digital solutions and products to individuals and corporations. It has built and financed its own in-house developed blockchain the CPCx0 Chain, featuring sub-currencies and NFTs, its native coin CPC, which was launched without an ICO as well as a global fintech platform CryptoPerformance BANQ offering assets and other projects with blockchain based solutions.

CP BANQ Asset is the newest digital asset project that allows holders to benefit from the global fees generated by selected CP BANQ products. The project will use the global fees to reinvest into R&D and marketing as well as issue premiums to its holders.

CryptoPerformance has a growing global community, and is focused on building a strong future, through innovation, it's evolving ecosystem, new product launches and marketing.

The CPCx0 Chain was developed in-house and is home of the CPCoin. It features ultra-low fees, strong security and fast transaction speeds (1 block = 5000 transactions in under 15 seconds). Users can create their own Cx0 Token on the CPCx0 Chain, and build personalized customer service for them or their business with their own branding. They can also create their own secure wallet in their own style, brand, and colors with its fully white-labeled service.

Furthermore, through CPCx0 Chain, users can even create their own block explorers that can show the details of all transactions that have ever happened on a blockchain network, and also get access to a fully tested crypto app for their communities, companies, and brands.

In addition to CPCx0 Chain, there's also the CryptoPerformance Platform acting as a buy and hold crypto service. Top 20 cryptocurrencies are offered with training courses for inexperienced users, allowing them to learn the megamarket, and be able to participate in it. Experienced crypto-enthusiasts have the possibility to participate in the market and earn coins with specially created products on the platform. Fees acquired from purchases, exchanges and delivery of coins are paid via the CPCoin, and are paid instantly. This allows for a strong ecosystem creation where CPCoins are circulated automatically, and the ecosystem aims to remain reliable and secure with continuous growth.

With all above features, CryptoPerformance Group is here to promote coins that have potential relevance to the market and aim to provide a stable and strong community. It aims to become an innovative technological hub with a full range of products and solutions covering all client and business needs.

About CPCoin

CPC is scarce digital money similar to Bitcoin and Ethereum. It is a 100% "Proof of Stake" cryptocurrency and is the native coin of the CPCx0 Chain. The CPCoin have their own Decentralized & Secure Smart Wallet (Cx0).

The CPC ecosystem is new form of a digital environment that provides many innovative decentralized financial (DeFi) and business solutions, created for all CPC holders. All fees on the platform and chain are processed via the CPC.

The project is intertwined with the CryptoPerformance Platform, the first buy-and-hold global crypto platform, which allows crypto currencies to be accessible to everyone, using complex, innovative, fully automated software. Fees applying to every purchase are payable in CPC.

CPCoin was launched without an ICO and was listed immediately on exchanges. It is available today via secondary distribution to the global community. The advantage behind this is that with time the 250 million total supply will be reached. CPC has been listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on January 19, 2023, investors who are interested in the CPCoin investment can easily buy and sell CPC on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

