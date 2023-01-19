London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2023) - The Future of Insurance USA 2023 will return to Chicago on June 27-28 with a brand-new triple-track structure and unprecedented senior speaker faculty, Reuters Events announced today.

Speaking will be Erie Insurance President & CEO Timothy NeCastro, Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America President & CEO Jasmine Jirele, Plymouth Rock Assurance Corporation President & CEO Mary Boyd, and Zurich Insurance Group CEO Zurich Global Ventures & Member of the Executive Committee Jack Howell, among numerous others.

"We are excited to back in Chicago this June, particularly at a time when market demands have changed, and insurance must pivot to meet them. As an industry, we must lead the charge in this next chapter, securing the future of our sector and the protection of our customers," said Alexandra Wilson, Project Director of The Future of Insurance USA 2023.

The event brochure is available to download now. Under a theme of 'Redefine Insurance to Power Profitable Growth: Streamline Processes | Reimagine Products | Empower People', the event will feature three tracks, comprising:

Innovation : Stay one step ahead of disruption by prioritizing crucial innovation areas and seamlessly weaving solutions together to create benefit for customers and employees alike.

: Stay one step ahead of disruption by prioritizing crucial innovation areas and seamlessly weaving solutions together to create benefit for customers and employees alike. Strategy: Thrive in the unsettled ecosystem and volatile economic market with a flexible business strategy, novel partnerships, and an organizational culture that embraces change.

Thrive in the unsettled ecosystem and volatile economic market with a flexible business strategy, novel partnerships, and an organizational culture that embraces change. Customer and Product: Forge a new identity for insurance with innovative products and business models that meet the needs of underserved markets to grow your customer base.

FOIUSA 2023 will feature more than 40 booths and is expected to attract 450+ senior insurance industry attendees. Featuring 8+ hours of dedicated networking time and 14+ hours of thought-leadership, the event will enable attendees to meaningfully connect and learn from each other on and off the stage.

"Our extensively researched agendas are crafted by the industry, for the industry," said Wilson. "We take pride in carefully selecting themes and discussions to provide the most comprehensive insight possible so you can make informed decisions for your team and company."

The Future of Insurance USA 2023 will take place on June 27-28, Chicago. For more information, visit https://events.reutersevents.com/insurance/future-of-insurance-usa or email alexandra.wilson@thomsonreuters.com.

