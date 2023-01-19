Esysunhome (ESYSH), a new energy storage company in China, has developed a 5.12 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery system with a 7.9 kW inverter. It says six modules can be combined for up to 30.72 kWh of energy storage capacity.Shenzhen-based ESYSH has launched a new all-in-one home storage system with an inverter and battery module. The 5.12 kWh, 230 V battery uses LiFePO4 as the cathode material and has a cell conversion efficiency of 95%. Up to six modules can be combined to accommodate up to 32.72 kWh of energy storage capacity. The smallest energy storage system measures 600 mm x 778 ...

