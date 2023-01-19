Prysmian Group Joins Adopt A Class Program, Volunteers in Classrooms Around Cincinnati

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / Prysmian Group, the world leader in the wire and cable systems industry, is proud to sponsor three classrooms through Cincinnati's Adopt A Class program. Adopt A Class connects businesses and civic groups with students in 36 schools across Greater Cincinnati. On average, 97 percent of students at those schools participate in free or reduced lunch programs.

"Having a positive impact on our community is integral to what we do. Teaching these young students about business topics and the cable industry is an important introduction and one that we are excited to facilitate," said Andrea Pirondini, CEO of Prysmian Group North America. "We hope we can inspire them towards important STEM careers they might pursue in the future."

Prysmian's volunteers mentor three classrooms in the Greater Cincinnati area: two at Ockerman Elementary in Florence, Kentucky and one at Riverview East Academy in Cincinnati.

With a focus on exposing mentees to a breadth of experiences and training to make students career ready, Prysmian employees share insight into the manufacturing industry and facilitate monthly activities to reinforce learning concepts. The program also allows students to engage in question-and-answer sessions that enable them to dive deeper into STEM-related and general career discussions.

The program aligns with Prysmian's social ambition objective of empowering local communities and reducing inequalities. By leveraging global expertise, Prysmian's employees share their experience to encourage students to embrace a technical or scientific career like those offered at the company.

"Our team has thoroughly enjoyed introducing the wire and cable world to our class. They have shown interest and an incredible curiosity that breathes new energy and excitement into what we do every day," said Jacoby Steele, Product Specialist at Prysmian Group North America. "We hope to inspire many of these students to keep STEM and commercial roles in mind as they begin to think about their bright futures."

"The dedication of Prysmian Group colleagues to volunteer one hour, once a month, mentoring students in career and life skills supports today's students in becoming tomorrow's Greater Cincinnati leaders," said Sonya Fultz, Executive Director of Adopt A Class. "Adopt A Class is proud to partner with Prysmian Group."

Prysmian Group North America

Prysmian Group is the world leader in the design, manufacture and sales of wire and cable products. Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian Group North America operations include 28 manufacturing facilities, 8 distribution centers, 6 R&D centers, and more than 5,800 employees with net sales of over $4 billion. From wire and cable products and solutions for the transmission and distribution of low, medium, high and extra-high voltage systems, to a cutting-edge offering of optical fiber and copper cables and connectivity systems for voice, video and data transmission, the Group serves the most comprehensive range of markets including power transmission and distribution, telecommunications, construction and infrastructure, energy projects and specialty industries for countless applications in the United States and Canada. Prysmian Group is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index. Additional information is available at na.prysmiangroup.com.

Adopt A Class

Founded in 2003, Adopt A Class (AAC) is a non-profit organization with a vision of a Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky where all students have access to caring adults who expose them to a breadth of life and career experiences so they can unleash their full potential. Currently, more than 140 business and community groups mentor over 6,000 students in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

