Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2023) - Hemostemix Inc. (TSXV: HEM) (OTCQB: HMTXF) ("Hemostemix" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received a $250,000 Letter of Commitment for funding from the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation. The Letter of Commitment confirms that the MUHC Foundation will fund $250,000 of the clinical trial expenses and partner with Hemostemix, Dr. Nadia Giannetti and Dr. Renzo Cecere to complete a phase II double blind randomized clinical trial of ACP-01 as a treatment of ischemic cardiomyopathy at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC).

In 2020, the MUHC Foundation launched its $200 million Dream Big Campaign to change the course of lives and medicine. The Dream Big Campaign is designed to ensure bold innovations like ACP-01 are well supported by philanthropy. To reach that goal, Hemostemix and the MUHC Foundation are committed to working together with federal and provincial partners alongside donors to fund the phase II clinical trial at the McGill University Health Centre.

"Given our three investigator led studies of 179 ischemic cardiomyopathy subjects demonstrates ACP-01 is safe and generates a statistically significant improvement in left ventricle ejection fraction, the interest of Dr. Giannetti and Dr. Cecere and the MUHC Foundation is pivotal, as it enables Hemostemix to raise additional non-dilutive clinical trial funding. Investors can also choose to support this exciting innovation through a tax-deductible donation to the MUHC Foundation," stated Thomas Smeenk, CEO.

"Innovation is key to advancing medicine. The MUHC Foundation is proud to help bring this ground-breaking clinical trial to the MUHC. Our partnership with Hemostemix will not only benefit patients at the MUHC living with cardiomyopathy, but create new knowledge that will benefit people with the disease across Canada and around the world," says Julie Quenneville, President, MUHC Foundation.

Dr. Giannetti received her medical degree from McGill University. After training in cardiology at McGill, she went on to pursue a Fellowship in Heart Failure and Cardiac Transplantation at Stanford University in California. She returned to McGill to become an Attending Cardiologist and an Associate Professor in the Department of Medicine. Along with her team, Dr. Giannetti participates in the care of over 1,000 patients with heart failure. She is the former Chief of Cardiology at the McGill University Health Centre (2010-2021) and since 2021 she has been the Associate Physician-in-Chief for the Department of Medicine at the McGill University Health Centre.

Dr. Cecere is the McGill University Chief of Cardiac Surgery, Surgical Director of the Heart Failure and Heart Transplantation Program, and Director of the Mechanical Circulatory Support Program. He is also Associate Member of McGill University's Department of Mechanical Engineering, and a Director and Principal Investigator of the Research Institute of the MUHC's Myocardial Regeneration Laboratory.

For over a decade, Dr. Cecere's lab has been investigating novel methods to strengthen the stem-cell induced regeneration of infarcted heart tissue. Dr. Cecere has utilized placenta-derived stem cells and investigated their regenerative potential in different animal models of myocardial infarction ("MI"). More recently, Dr. Cecere's lab is actively involved in a project to create a platform to generate patient-specific cardiomyocytes from the blood of patients with heart failure. In Dr. Cecere's recent project (under review, Journal of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine), the team encapsulated placenta derived stem cells in a hydrogel scaffold and implanted it in a rat MI model. The stem cell/scaffold composite enhanced several parameters of cardiac function, including ejection fraction and fractional shortening, while also reducing fibrosis and increasing angiogenesis. In fact, Dr. Cecere's lab recently published a systematic review and meta-analysis that demonstrated that stem cells combined with bioactive scaffolds provide enhanced tissue regeneration in animal models of MI, compared to stem cells injected alone. This study paves the way for future research and clinical trials, supporting the use of ACP-01-based bioactive scaffolds to improve the stem cell-induced repair after a MI.

ABOUT HEMOSTEMIX

Hemostemix is an autologous stem cell therapy company, founded in 2003. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the Company has developed, patented, and is scaling a patient's blood-based stem cell therapeutics platform that includes angiogenic cell precursors, neuronal cell precursor and cardiomyocyte cell precursors. For more information, please visit www.hemostemix.com.

