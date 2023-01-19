Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.01.2023
WKN: A2P8CC ISIN: CA68752A1049 Ticker-Symbol: 66A 
Frankfurt
19.01.23
08:20 Uhr
0,016 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
19.01.2023 | 18:02
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Orsu Metals Corporation: Orsu Metals Announces CFO Resignation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / Orsu Metals Corporation (TSXV:OSU) ("Orsu" or the "Company") announces that effective January 18, 2023, Dan O'Brien and Ben Meyer have stepped down as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, respectively.

The Board thanks Mr. O'Brien and Mr. Meyer for their contributions to the Company over their tenure.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sergey Kurzin,
Interim Managing Director

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For further information, please contact:

Sergey Kurzin, at 1-604-536-2711 or email: svkurzin@orsumetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Orsu Metals Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735942/Orsu-Metals-Announces-CFO-Resignation

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
