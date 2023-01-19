The Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable Releases the Water Circularity Good Practices Guide

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / The Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable (BIER) recognizes that water circularity must be a part of a business's water strategy, at the basin scale, for those actively managing water risk. As such, BIER has developed the Water Circularity Good Practices Guide. This Guidance addresses the emerging need for an easy-to-follow process that also incorporates important considerations to evaluate when pivoting focus from on-site techniques to off-site circularity endeavors.

The Water Circularity Good Practices Guide seeks to outline the how-to of successful pre-project planning, concrete steps for successful implementation, as well as considerations that should be made after the projects have been implemented to ensure long-term success.

With the recognition that businesses and communities will need circularity initiatives to thrive, the Water Circularity Good Practices Guide presents the BRAID Work Stream, intended to coordinate the complexity of solutions, strategies, and tailored outreach materials necessary to design and deliver impactful and sustainable watershed-level outcomes. The BRAID Work Stream is intended to keep a pulse on engagement and operations simultaneously, allowing an organization to remain nimble and adaptable - ensuring continuous support by building public confidence in circular water reuse strategies.

"This guide seeks to coalesce insights already developed by BIER and other leaders in the fields of water stewardship and circularity with the ever-important and necessary consideration of appropriate stakeholders. We at BIER hope this guide can serve as an approachable and usable document to better prepare you and your organization for the task ahead - socializing water circularity opportunities, particularly those off-site, to reduce our reliance on freshwater resources and improve the health of our watersheds."

- Daniel Pierce, Executive Director, BIER

The Water Circularity Good Practices Guide further reinforces the Beverage Sector's leadership on environmental sustainability and commitment to sharing practical knowledge and expertise in support of all sectors.

The discussion paper is available for download at https://bit.ly/WaterCircularityGPG

ABOUT BIER

BIER is a technical coalition of leading global beverage companies working together to advance environmental sustainability within the beverage sector. Formed in 2006, BIER is a common voice across the beverage sector, speaking to influence global standards on environmental sustainability aspects most relevant to the sector, affect change both up and down the supply chain, and share best practices that raise the bar for environmental performance of the industry. By doing so, BIER is able to monitor data and trends, engage with key stakeholders, develop best practices, and guide a course of action for the future. BIER members include, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Bacardi, Beam Suntory, Brown-Forman, Carlsberg Group, The Coca-Cola Company, Constellation Brands, Diageo, Heineken, Keurig Dr Pepper, LION, Molson Coors, Ocean Spray Cranberries, PepsiCo, and Pernod Ricard. For more information, visit www.bieroundtable.com .

