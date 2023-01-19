The "Switzerland Construction Industry Databook Series Market Size Forecast by Value and Volume (area and units) across 40+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure Construction and City Level Construction by Value Q4 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in Switzerland is expected to grow by 3.8% to reach EUR 31,444 million in 2022.

Despite near-term challenges in certain construction sectors, medium to long term growth story in Switzerland remains intact. The construction industry in Switzerland is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 3.4% during 2022-2026. The construction output in the country is expected to reach EUR 35,907.9 million by 2026.

Scope

Market Data and Insights:

KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Switzerland Top Cities Construction Data

Switzerland Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 segmentation)

Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)

Switzerland Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

Green building by Key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 segmentation)

Green building by Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Switzerland Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Entertainment

Sports facility

Construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)

Switzerland Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office green building construction

Retail green building construction

Hospitality green building construction

Restaurant green building construction

Entertainment green building construction

Sports facility green building construction

Other commercial green building construction

Switzerland Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units)

Switzerland Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Public sector

Construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)

Switzerland Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Healthcare green building construction

Educational green building construction

Switzerland Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size forecast in value terms by

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)

Switzerland Green Infrastructure Construction: 10-year market size forecast in value terms

