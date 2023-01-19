Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock 2023! Regierungsbehörde löst durch Gesetz Megatrend aus…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14XKR ISIN: SE0007331608 Ticker-Symbol: 6TF 
Frankfurt
19.01.23
16:12 Uhr
16,320 Euro
+0,240
+1,49 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TF BANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TF BANK AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
19.01.2023 | 22:06
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TF Bank AB (publ): TF Bank AB has received approval to change method for calculating the capital requirement for operational risk

BORAS, Sweden, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has given TF Bank permission to use the Alternative Standardised Approach to calculate the capital requirement for operational risk. The change results in the capital requirement for operational risk being significantly closer to the business' own perception of its operational risks. The approval has strengthened TF Bank's capital situation.

TF Bank is changing its method for calculating operational risk from the Standardised Approach to the Alternative Standardised Approach. Applied to TF Bank per 30 September 2022, the total capital ratio would have increased from 15.0 % to 16.2 %, compared with the regulatory requirement of 11.8 %. The Tier 1 capital ratio would have increased from 13.4 % to 14.4 %, compared with the regulatory requirement of 9.6 %. The Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio would have increased from 11.7 % to 12.7 %, compared with the regulatory requirement of 8.0 %.

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0)70 626 95 33

TF Bank in brief
TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Austria and Spain through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Credit Cards and Ecommerce Solutions. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13973/3700410/1792715.pdf

Press release PDF

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tf-bank-ab-has-received-approval-to-change-method-for-calculating-the-capital-requirement-for-operational-risk-301726306.html

TF BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.