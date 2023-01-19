Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2023) - I-Minerals Inc. (TSXV: IMA) (OTC Pink: IMAHF) ("the Company") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange of its proposed disposition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, i-minerals USA, to BV Lending (the "Transaction"), pursuant to a Stock Purchase Agreement which was previously announced in the news release dated September 15, 2022.

Closing of the Transaction is subject to a number of key conditions including shareholder approval, TSX Venture Exchange final approval, no more than 5% of the shareholders exercising their dissenting rights and other conditions customary for this type of Transaction.

The Company will issue a subsequent news release upon filing its definitive proxy statement (information circular) with the Securities Exchange Commission on EDGAR and the applicable Canadian securities commissions on www.sedar.com.

About the Company

The Company was incorporated under the laws of British Columbia, Canada in 1984. In 2004, the Company changed its corporate jurisdiction from a British Columbia company to a Canadian corporation. In December 2011, the Company amended its articles to change its name from "i-minerals inc." to "I-Minerals Inc."

The Company is engaged in the exploration, evaluation and development of mineral assets including the aforementioned Helmer-Bovill Property. Following the completion of the Transaction, the Company will not have any mineral properties due to the sale of i-minerals USA, which owns the Helmer-Bovill Property. Accordingly, the Company will need to identify and, if successful, acquire a new business, which it will be positioned to do with a balance sheet free of the existing indebtedness that it is currently unable to service. The Company's principal executive office is located at Suite 1100, 1199 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and the Company's telephone number is (208) 953-7372. The Company's operations office is located at 13403 N. Government Way, #102, Hayden, Idaho.

I-Minerals Inc.

per: "John Theobald"

John Theobald,

President & CEO

Contact: I-Minerals Inc.

Barry Girling

(208) 953-7372

Email: info@imineralsinc.com

Or visit our website at www.imineralsinc.com

