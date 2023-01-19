Science Applications International Corp.: SAIC Receives BIG Innovation Award for Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE:SAIC) has been named a 2023 Business Intelligence Group's (BIG) Innovation Award Winner for its Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS) solution.

The annual BIG Innovation Award recognizes organizations, products and people that bring new ideas to life in innovative ways. Organizations around the world submit their recent innovations, which are judged by a select group of business leaders and executives.

"SAIC developed a Counter UAS solution that is platform-agnostic to easily interface with our customer's systems and enable mission success around the world," said Bob Genter, president, Defense and Civilian Sector at SAIC. "The BIG Innovation award further solidifies our commitment to finding innovative solutions to solve our customers' critical needs especially when it comes to mitigating drone threats. SAIC integrates best-in-class CUAS capabilities and works with partners to globally deploy drone defense systems that protect warfighters, law enforcement personnel and civilians."

SAIC's CUAS was developed to safeguard against the threats drones pose to defense and civilian infrastructures using CUAS architectures comprised of sensors and effectors within scalable, platform-agnostic command and control capabilities. The system is capable of monitoring and protecting military bases, commercial flights, borders and more by performing drone detection, identification and mitigation. Using embedded artificial intelligence and machine learning, SAIC's CUAS supports a single operator in mission-execution decisions.

In April 2022, following a field test demonstration, the U.S. Army's Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office (JCO) named SAIC as the most robust and qualified of three companies recommended for Counter-UAS as a Service (CaaS).

To learn more about SAIC CUAS, visit www.saic.com/cuas

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation's technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are approximately 26,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.4 billion.???? For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "guidance," and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Legal Proceedings" sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC's expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.

