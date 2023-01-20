Cape Cook owner and chef Shelley Ann Kirsten has released a new how-to guide on how to bake the perfect Christmas cake. Baking enthusiasts and other interested parties can find the guide online at https://capecook.convertri.com/christmas-cake.

Cape Town, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2023) - Shelley Kirsten's food blog business, Cape Cook, has published a new how-to guide dedicated to helping baking enthusiasts create a perfect Christmas cake. This guide will also have information useful to anybody facing the challenge of deciding what type of Christmas cake they should create for each occasion.

This most recent how-to guide from Cape Cook contains precise and detailed steps and instructions, designed to be used by people who are serious about developing their festive season baking skills and others who need it. It can help them create a perfect Christmas cake, as quickly, easily and with as little stress as possible.

Cape Cook states that this accessible, easy to follow guide provides all of the information necessary to fully understand the topic to get the results they want.

The full how-to guide covers:

Christmas Cake Baking - how to find the appropriate type of Christmas cake to bake, depending on what time of year it is (Christmas cakes can be baked and enjoyed all year round).

Why choosing to bake a fruit cake is the best Christmas cake choice - one popular type of Christmas cake is a fruitcake, which is made with dried fruits such as raisins, cherries, and currants.

What the appropriate icing is to use for a Christmas cake - fruitcakes can be enjoyed on their own or topped with a layer of rich frosting or cream cheese icing.

When asked for more information about the guide, the reasons behind creating a guide on how to bake the perfect Christmas cake and what they hope to accomplish with it, Shelley Ann Kirsten, food blogger and experienced pastry and dessert chef at Cape Cook, said: "Creating the perfect Christmas cake can be challenging at the best of times and there are many types of recipes to choose from. Fruit cakes are popular but there are other popular varieties like gingerbread cakes, chocolate cakes, candy cane cakes, and eggnog cakes."

Baking Enthusiasts and anybody interested in how to bake the perfect Christmas cake and other cake varieties are invited to review the other available how-to guides online: https://capecook.convertri.com/bake-cake.

More information about Cape Cook itself can be found at https://capecook.convertri.com.

