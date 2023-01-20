Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

EU to fund Holcim decarbonization projects



20.01.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Holcim granted EUR 328 million from EU Innovation Fund

Advancing Carbon Capture Utilization & Storage projects in Germany and Poland

Part of EU's clean technologies for a climate-neutral economy

The European Union (EU) Innovation Fund announces funding of EUR 328 million in two Holcim decarbonization projects at the Financing Innovative Clean Tech Conference in Brussels. The grants will accelerate the development of Holcim's breakthrough carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) projects in Germany and Poland. These projects are part of Holcim's net-zero roadmap, including over 50 CCUS projects worldwide, to decarbonize its business. They contribute to the EU's Green Deal, putting clean technologies to work for a climate-neutral economy by 2050. Miljan Gutovic, Region Head Europe: "As a global leader in building solutions, Holcim is on a mission to decarbonize the building industry. We are encouraged by these EU Clean Tech investments in our next generation technologies. They contribute to making our CCUS projects more viable and scalable, which can fundamentally change our industry for a net-zero future." The European Union Innovation Fund is one of the world's largest funding programs for innovative low-carbon technologies. In 2022, the Fund granted more than EUR 1.8 billion to 17 large-scale clean-tech projects out of a pool of 138 submissions. These investments contribute to advancing Holcim's net-zero roadmap, with 2030 and 2050 targets validated by the Science Based Target Initiative. Decarbonizing building across its lifecycle, Holcim is greening its operations while deploying innovative solutions from ECOPact green concrete to Elevate roofing systems. Disclaimer

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union. Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them. About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving circular construction as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

