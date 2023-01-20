Holcim Group Services Ltd
The European Union (EU) Innovation Fund announces funding of EUR 328 million in two Holcim decarbonization projects at the Financing Innovative Clean Tech Conference in Brussels. The grants will accelerate the development of Holcim's breakthrough carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) projects in Germany and Poland. These projects are part of Holcim's net-zero roadmap, including over 50 CCUS projects worldwide, to decarbonize its business. They contribute to the EU's Green Deal, putting clean technologies to work for a climate-neutral economy by 2050.
Miljan Gutovic, Region Head Europe: "As a global leader in building solutions, Holcim is on a mission to decarbonize the building industry. We are encouraged by these EU Clean Tech investments in our next generation technologies. They contribute to making our CCUS projects more viable and scalable, which can fundamentally change our industry for a net-zero future."
The European Union Innovation Fund is one of the world's largest funding programs for innovative low-carbon technologies. In 2022, the Fund granted more than EUR 1.8 billion to 17 large-scale clean-tech projects out of a pool of 138 submissions.
These investments contribute to advancing Holcim's net-zero roadmap, with 2030 and 2050 targets validated by the Science Based Target Initiative. Decarbonizing building across its lifecycle, Holcim is greening its operations while deploying innovative solutions from ECOPact green concrete to Elevate roofing systems.
