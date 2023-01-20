Cardiovascular disease is the most common cause of death worldwide, which claims at least 17.9 million lives each year. More than 4 out of 5 deaths from cardiovascular disease are due to heart attacks and strokes, 1/3 of which occur in people under 70. The most recent victim: Lisa Mary Presley. The daughter of music legend Elvis Presley lived to be only 54 years old and succumbed to cardiac arrest. Worldwide, 35% of women die from cardiovascular disease - making it the most common cause of death. Life sciences company Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) is focused on the discovery and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. There is news, particularly in recurrent pericarditis.

