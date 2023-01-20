Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Heute noch rein? – Kommt am Wochenende DIE Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 874849 ISIN: GB0007594764 Ticker-Symbol: RG8 
Frankfurt
20.01.23
08:01 Uhr
2,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
RPS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RPS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ARCHOS
ARCHOS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARCHOS SA0,0270,00 %
CANACOL ENERGY LTD1,530-1,92 %
CANADIAN CRITICAL MINERALS INC0,0530,00 %
HOUSE OF CONTROL GROUP AS1,0400,00 %
ORAGENICS INC0,137+3,09 %
PROSEGUR CASH SA0,692+0,58 %
RPS GROUP PLC2,5000,00 %
STALLION DISCOVERIES CORP0,208+2,97 %
ZW DATA ACTION TECHNOLOGIES INC0,380-4,42 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.