India's Rays Power Infra has switched on a 275 MW solar plant in Bangladesh. It says it completed the South Asian nation's largest PV project within the scheduled time frame of 14 months.From pv magazine India Rajasthan-based Rays Power Infra has switched on a 275 MW DC solar project in Sundarganj, Bangladesh. The installation is purportedly the single largest PV plant in the South Asian country. It is also the single largest PV array that Rays Power Infra has ever commissioned. The plant is spread across 600 acres of land. It will offset over 375 billion tons of CO2 emissions over its lifetime, ...

