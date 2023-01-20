Company's first onsite exhibit in 4 years will present advanced mobile technologies and businesses

NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it will organize a full-scale booth at MWC Barcelona 2023, the world's largest mobile-related exhibition, in Barcelona, Spain from February 27 to March 2.

The DOCOMO booth, which will showcase exhibitions and presentations focused on the main themes of 6G, open radio access networks (Open RAN) and extended reality (XR), will also promote international standardization and global business for next-generation communication technologies. Due to the global pandemic, this will be DOCOMO's the first onsite appearance at MWC Barcelona since 2019.1

In the 6G section, DOCOMO will present the coming 6G world and advanced wireless technologies that the company is currently developing. This will include a demonstration of the Human Augmentation Platform to communicate haptic sensations between people connected to a 6G network to enable, for example, a musical student to mimic the exact finger motions of a teacher.

In the Open RAN section, DOCOMO will present experiential content to help visitors understand the concept and structure of Open RAN, as well as progress being achieved to enable multi-vendor telecommunication equipment2 to be combined in Open RAN, as well as related collaborations with international carriers.

In the XR section, visitors will experience the metaverse filled with music, anime and movies and also a virtual-live system, both provided by NTT QONOQ, INC., a company launched by DOCOMO's parent NTT group last October to promote XR business.

Through this exhibition, DOCOMO looks forward to globally communicating its advanced technologies and businesses under the company's brand slogan "changing worlds with you."

1 DOCOMO organized an exhibition in Japan in 2021 and then one online in 2022.

2 Creation of 5G Open RAN Ecosystem to Accelerate Adoption of Open RAN by Operators Globally"

https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/info/media_center/pr/2021/0208_00.html

Appendix

Overview of NTT DOCOMO Booth at MWC Barcelona 2023

1. Exhibitions

Theme Exhibits Contents 6G Human Augmentation Platform As an example of this 6G application, presenters will use haptic information to teach musical techniques and guide a robot in whisking green tea. Wireless Technologies DOCOMO's technical approaches to the realization of 6G will be introduced with detailed explanations. Open RAN Interactive Contents Experiential content in the form of a simulation game will allow visitors to grasp the overview and structure of Open RAN. Shared Open Lab

Virtual Tour This Open RAN verification facility located at the DOCOMO R&D Center in Japan will be introduced in 3D. XR XR World This metaverse diorama will enable people to view a life-size Godzilla from various angles. Matrix Stream Presenting NTT QONOQ's virtual-live and general-purpose video-delivery system for extended reality Mixed Reality Animals-Volumetric Video Magic Leap 2 Videos of real cats and penguins will be converted to 3DCG and projected into real space using a Magic Leap 2 MR headset.

2. NTT DOCOMO Booth Location

4E50, Hall 4

3. Presentations

1 Broadcast Stage

Title: On the Forefront of Open RAN Implementation

When: Monday, February 27 from 15:45 to 16:15 (local time)

Where: Broadcast Studio, Hall 4

Speaker: Mr. Sadayuki Abeta, OREC evangelist, NTT DOCOMO 2 5G Futures Summit

Session 4: Driving Supply Chain Resiliency Interoperable Networks

When: Wednesday, March 1 from 14:50 to 15:50 (local time)

Where: Theatre 2, Hall 6

Speaker: Mr. Sadayuki Abeta, OREC evangelist, NTT DOCOMO

URL: https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/agenda/session/5g-futures-summit

Note: The content and schedule of the presentations are subject to change. Please check the official website of MWC Barcelona 2023 for the latest information.

Reference

MWC Barcelona 2023

1. Dates Times

Monday, February 27 to Thursday, March 2

08:30 to 19:00, except last day from 08:30 to 16:00 (all times local)

2. Venue

Fira Gran Via

Av. Joan Carles I, 64

08908 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat

Barcelona, Spain

3. Official Website

https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/

