Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Director Declaration and Directorate Change

20 January 2023

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC

(the "Company")

LEI: 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17

Director Declaration and Directorate Change

1. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 (2), Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC announces that Sir Ian Cheshire, Chairman of the Company, will join the board of Land Securities Group PLC as an independent non-executive director and chair designate on 23 March 2023.

Sir Ian plans to step aside from the chairmanship of Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC on 16 May 2023. A further announcement will be released in due course with respect to the chairmanship of the Company thereafter.

2. The Board of Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Soraya Chabarek as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 March 2023.

Ms Chabarek is CEO at CQS (UK) LLP, a London-based, credit-focused multi-strategy asset management firm. She joined CQS in 2013, is a Senior Partner and serves as a director on the CQS board.

During her career, she has had exposure to a broad range of fund strategies including global macro, equities, emerging markets, credit and convertibles.

She was previously at Moore Europe Capital Management, from 2008 to 2013, where she was head of marketing for emerging macro strategies. From 2004 to 2008 she was a principal at GLG Partners and from 2000 to 2004 she was with HSBC Private Bank.

There is no information to disclose in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13(1) to 9.6.13(6) of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

