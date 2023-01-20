Renac Power's new hybrid inverters have efficiency ratings of up to 97.5% and European efficiency ratings of 97.2%. They are available in four versions, with power outputs ranging from 3 kW to 6 kW.Renac Power has developed new single-phase hybrid inverters for residential PV projects. The Chinese battery and inverter supplier has described the N1 HV inverters as high-voltage devices with high efficiency and reliability. "The hybrid inverter supports 150% oversized PV power," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. They can work with existing on-grid inverters, regardless of the brand, and can ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...