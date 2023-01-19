ROCKLAND, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Independent Bank Corp. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: INDB), parent of Rockland Trust Company, today announced 2022 fourth quarter net income of $77.0 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, compared to 2022 third quarter net income of $71.9 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, driven primarily by continued net interest margin expansion combined with solid loan growth and higher fee income. Full year net income was $263.8 million, or $5.69 on a diluted earnings per share basis, an increase of $142.8 million, or 118.0%, as compared to the prior year. In addition, full year operating net income, which excluded non-core adjustments for both periods associated with the Company's fourth quarter 2021 acquisition of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. ("Meridian") and its subsidiary, East Boston Savings Bank, was $268.9 million, or $5.80 on a diluted earnings per share basis, compared to operating net income of $187.6 million, or $5.38 per share for 2021. Please refer to "Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Operating Net Income (Non-GAAP)" below for a reconciliation of net income to operating net income.

The Company generated a return on average assets and a return on average common equity of 1.56% and 10.70%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to 1.43% and 9.90%, respectively, for the prior quarter. For the full year 2022, the Company generated a return on average assets and return on average common equity of 1.33% and 9.05%, respectively, as compared to 0.81% and 6.34%, respectively, for 2021, or 1.35% and 9.22%, respectively, on an operating basis for 2022, compared to 1.26% and 9.83% on an operating basis for 2021.

"Due to the tireless efforts of my colleagues we were well positioned for rising interest rates, recognized the full year benefit of our most recent acquisition, and increased our loan portfolio," said Christopher Oddleifson, the Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corp. and Rockland Trust Company. "Rockland Trust enjoyed another banner year in 2022, capped off with our recent announcement of my successor. It has been an honor to serve as CEO for over twenty years and, as I pass the baton, I am confident that Rockland Trust will continue to thrive."

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets of $19.3 billion at December 31, 2022 decreased by $409.1 million, or 2.1% from total assets at September 30, 2022 and decreased by $1.1 billion, or 5.5%, as compared to December 31, 2021, due primarily to declining cash balances.

Total loans at December 31, 2022 of $13.9 billion increased by $228.3 million, or 1.7% (6.6% annualized), compared to the prior quarter level. The commercial portfolio increased $147.9 million, or 1.4% (5.5% annualized) during the quarter, driven primarily by solid growth within the commercial and industrial category of 5.6% (22.2% annualized), while growth in the combined commercial real estate and construction portfolios reflected strong closing activity, along with transfers from construction into commercial real estate during the period. Residential real estate loan closings remained strong with the vast majority of originations retained on the balance sheet, resulting in 3.9% growth (15.4% annualized) for the quarter while home equity balances remained relatively flat.

Deposit balances of $15.9 billion at December 31, 2022 decreased by $460.0 million, or 2.8%, from September 30, 2022 due primarily to reductions in excess liquidity from both consumer and business segments, while continued competitive pricing pressures fueled a combination of additional deposit outflow and an increase in time deposits for the quarter. Core deposits remained consistent at 87.9% of total deposits at December 31, 2022, compared to 87.8% at September 30, 2022, while the total cost of deposits for the quarter increased 20 basis points to 0.35% in line with the higher rate environment.

The securities portfolio decreased by $17.8 million, or 0.6%, compared to September 30, 2022 as $40.1 million in purchases and unrealized gains of $12.8 million within the available for sale portfolio were offset by paydowns, calls, and maturities. Total securities represented 16.2% of total assets at December 31, 2022, as compared to 16.0% at September 30, 2022.

Stockholders' equity at December 31, 2022 increased 2.5% when compared to the prior quarter, driven primarily by strong earnings retention and other comprehensive income of $16.0 million. As a result of this increase in stockholders' equity, book value per share increased by $1.52, or 2.5%, to $63.25 during the fourth quarter as compared to the prior quarter. The Company's ratio of common equity to assets of 15.0% at December 31, 2022 represented an increase of 66 basis points, or 4.62%, from the prior quarter and an increase of 1.2% from the year ago period. The Company's tangible book value per share at December 31, 2022 rose by $1.56, or 3.9%, from the prior quarter to $41.12, and represented a decrease of 2.7% from the year ago period primarily reflecting the repurchase of 1.8 million shares of common stock during the year along with increased other comprehensive losses mostly attributable to unfavorable valuations within the Company's available for sale securities portfolio compared to the prior year. The Company's ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets of 10.26% at December 31, 2022 represents an increase of 60 basis points from the prior quarter and a decrease of 5 basis points from the year ago period. Please refer to Appendix A for a detailed reconciliation of Non-GAAP balance sheet metrics.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income for the 2022 fourth quarter increased 3.5% to $168.4 million compared to $162.6 million for the prior quarter, primarily reflecting the positive impact of asset repricing in the rising interest rate environment as well as strong loan growth, partially offset by higher deposit costs. The reported net interest margin increased by 21 basis points from the prior quarter to 3.85%, and increased by 23 basis points to 3.82% on a core basis when excluding PPP fees, purchase accounting, and other non-core items. Please refer to Appendix C for additional details regarding the net interest margin.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income of $32.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $4.1 million, or 14.6% higher as compared to the prior quarter. Significant changes in noninterest income for the 2022 fourth quarter compared to the prior quarter included the following:

Deposit account fees decreased by $473,000, or 7.6%, driven primarily by reduced overdraft activity during the fourth quarter.

Investment management income increased by $2.0 million, or 23.2%, primarily driven by an increase in assets under administration of $701.3 million, or 13.8%, to $5.8 billion at December 31, 2022, reflecting healthy new asset inflows and increased market valuations. The income for the quarter also benefited from a one-time incentive of $649,000.

The increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies rose by $253,000, or 13.4% due primarily to annual dividends received during the fourth quarter. The Company also received proceeds on life insurance policies resulting in a gain of $691,000 for the fourth quarter, as compared to $477,000 in the prior quarter.

Loan level derivative income increased by $950,000, or 201.7%, due primarily to higher customer demand.

Other noninterest income increased by $1.3 million, or 22.8%, due primarily to a $894,000 gain on the sale of a closed branch facility that was consolidated in conjunction with the Meridian acquisition, changes in valuation of equity securities, as well as discounted purchases of Massachusetts historical tax credits.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense of $94.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $2.1 million, or 2.3%, higher as compared to the prior quarter. Significant changes in noninterest expense for the fourth quarter compared to the prior quarter included the following:

Salaries and employee benefits increased by $1.0 million, or 2.0%, primarily due to valuation changes in the Company's life insurance obligations.

Occupancy and equipment increased by $270,000, or 2.2%, due mainly to increases in building maintenance and repairs, as well as seasonal increases in utility costs, partially offset by reduced office equipment costs.

Other noninterest expense increased by $596,000, or 2.5%, due primarily to increases in software maintenance, customer fraud reimbursement, and advertising costs, partially offset by reduced unrealized losses on equity securities.

The Company's tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased slightly to 23.18%, compared to 24.37% for the prior quarter. The fourth quarter decline was due to the recognition of discrete items in the quarter.

ASSET QUALITY

The fourth quarter provision for credit losses of $5.5 million primarily reflects an additional reserve allocation associated with further credit deterioration of a large commercial and industrial credit that migrated to nonperforming status during the third quarter of 2022. Nonperforming loans declined slightly during the quarter to $54.9 million, or 0.39% of total loans at December 31, 2022, as compared to $56.0 million, or 0.41% of total loans at September 30, 2022. Net charge-offs were minimal at $394,000 or 0.01% of average loans annualized for the fourth quarter of 2022. Delinquency as a percentage of total loans increased 13 basis points from the prior quarter to 0.30% at December 31, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses on total loans was $152.4 million, or 1.09% of total loans at December 31, 2022, as compared to $147.3 million, or 1.08% of total loans, at September 30, 2022.

This press release and the appendices attached to it contain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This information includes operating net income and operating earnings per share ("EPS"), operating return on average assets, operating return on average common equity, operating return on average tangible common equity, core net interest margin ("core margin"), tangible book value per share and the tangible common equity ratio.

Operating net income, operating EPS, operating return on average assets and operating return on average common equity, exclude items that management believes are unrelated to the Company's core banking business such as merger and acquisition expenses, provision for credit losses on acquired loan portfolios, and other items, if applicable. Management uses operating net income and related ratios and operating EPS to measure the strength of the Company's core banking business and to identify trends that may to some extent be obscured by such items. Management reviews its core margin to determine any items that may impact the net interest margin that may be one-time in nature or not reflective of its core operating environment, such as low-yielding loans originated through government programs in response to the pandemic, or significant purchase accounting adjustments, or other adjustments such as nonaccrual interest reversals/recoveries and prepayment penalties. Management believes that adjusting for these items to arrive at a core margin provides additional insight into the operating environment and how management decisions impact the net interest margin.

Management also supplements its evaluation of financial performance with analysis of tangible book value per share (which is computed by dividing stockholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets, or "tangible common equity", by common shares outstanding), the tangible common equity ratio (which is computed by dividing tangible common equity by "tangible assets", defined as total assets less goodwill and other intangibles), and return on average tangible common equity (which is computed by dividing net income by average tangible common equity). The Company has included information on tangible book value per share, the tangible common equity ratio and return on average tangible common equity because management believes that investors may find it useful to have access to the same analytical tools used by management. As a result of merger and acquisition activity, the Company has recognized goodwill and other intangible assets in conjunction with business combination accounting principles. Excluding the impact of goodwill and other intangibles in measuring asset and capital values for the ratios provided, along with other bank standard capital ratios, provides a framework to compare the capital adequacy of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry.

These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results and other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. An item which management excludes when computing these non-GAAP measures can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP performance measures, including operating net income, operating EPS, operating return on average assets, operating return on average common equity, core margin, tangible book value per share and the tangible common equity ratio, are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies.

INDEPENDENT BANK CORP. FINANCIAL SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) % Change % Change December 31

2022 September 30

2022 December 31

2021 Dec 2022 vs. Dec 2022 vs. Sept 2022 Dec 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 175,843 $ 172,615 $ 141,581 1.87 % 24.20 % Interest-earning deposits with banks 177,090 763,681 2,099,103 (76.81 )% (91.56 )% Securities Trading 3,888 3,538 3,720 9.89 % 4.52 % Equities 21,119 20,439 23,173 3.33 % (8.86 )% Available for sale 1,399,154 1,425,511 1,571,148 (1.85 )% (10.95 )% Held to maturity 1,705,120 1,697,635 1,066,818 0.44 % 59.83 % Total securities 3,129,281 3,147,123 2,664,859 (0.57 )% 17.43 % Loans held for sale 2,803 5,100 24,679 (45.04 )% (88.64 )% Loans Commercial and industrial 1,635,103 1,548,349 1,563,279 5.60 % 4.59 % Commercial real estate 7,760,230 7,677,917 7,992,344 1.07 % (2.90 )% Commercial construction 1,154,413 1,185,157 1,165,457 (2.59 )% (0.95 )% Small business 219,102 209,567 193,189 4.55 % 13.41 % Total commercial 10,768,848 10,620,990 10,914,269 1.39 % (1.33 )% Residential real estate 2,035,524 1,959,254 1,604,686 3.89 % 26.85 % Home equity - first position 566,166 578,405 589,550 (2.12 )% (3.97 )% Home equity - subordinate positions 522,584 508,765 450,061 2.72 % 16.11 % Total consumer real estate 3,124,274 3,046,424 2,644,297 2.56 % 18.15 % Other consumer 35,553 32,936 28,720 7.95 % 23.79 % Total loans 13,928,675 13,700,350 13,587,286 1.67 % 2.51 % Less: allowance for credit losses (152,419 ) (147,313 ) (146,922 ) 3.47 % 3.74 % Net loans 13,776,256 13,553,037 13,440,364 1.65 % 2.50 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,218 5,218 11,407 - % (54.26 )% Bank premises and equipment, net 196,504 198,408 195,590 (0.96 )% 0.47 % Goodwill 985,072 985,072 985,072 - % - % Other intangible assets 25,068 26,934 32,772 (6.93 )% (23.51 )% Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 293,323 293,126 289,304 0.07 % 1.39 % Other assets 527,716 552,955 538,674 (4.56 )% (2.03 )% Total assets $ 19,294,174 $ 19,703,269 $ 20,423,405 (2.08 )% (5.53 )% Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 5,441,584 $ 5,622,260 $ 5,479,503 (3.21 )% (0.69 )% Savings and interest checking accounts 5,898,009 6,094,493 6,350,016 (3.22 )% (7.12 )% Money market 3,343,673 3,443,622 3,556,375 (2.90 )% (5.98 )% Time certificates of deposit 1,195,741 1,178,619 1,531,150 1.45 % (21.91 )% Total deposits 15,879,007 16,338,994 16,917,044 (2.82 )% (6.14 )% Borrowings Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 637 643 25,667 (0.93 )% (97.52 )% Long-term borrowings, net - - 14,063 nm (100.00 )% Junior subordinated debentures, net 62,855 62,855 62,853 - % - % Subordinated debentures, net 49,885 49,862 49,791 0.05 % 0.19 % Total borrowings 113,377 113,360 152,374 0.01 % (25.59 )% Total deposits and borrowings 15,992,384 16,452,354 17,069,418 (2.80 )% (6.31 )% Other liabilities 415,089 433,714 335,538 (4.29 )% 23.71 % Total liabilities 16,407,473 16,886,068 17,404,956 (2.83 )% (5.73 )% Stockholders' equity Common stock 455 454 472 0.22 % (3.60 )% Additional paid in capital 2,114,888 2,113,313 2,249,078 0.07 % (5.97 )% Retained earnings 934,442 882,503 766,716 5.89 % 21.88 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (163,084 ) (179,069 ) 2,183 (8.93 )% (7,570.64 )% Total stockholders' equity 2,886,701 2,817,201 3,018,449 2.47 % (4.36 )% Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,294,174 $ 19,703,269 $ 20,423,405 (2.08 )% (5.53 )%

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended % Change % Change December 31

2022 September 30

2022 December 31

2021 Dec 2022 vs. Dec 2022 vs. Sept 2022 Dec 2021 Interest income Interest on federal funds sold and short-term investments $ 4,163 $ 6,519 $ 840 (36.14 )% 395.60 % Interest and dividends on securities 15,789 13,244 8,876 19.22 % 77.88 % Interest and fees on loans 164,153 150,157 116,024 9.32 % 41.48 % Interest on loans held for sale 22 51 181 (56.86 )% (87.85 )% Total interest income 184,127 169,971 125,921 8.33 % 46.22 % Interest expense Interest on deposits 14,325 6,109 1,966 134.49 % 628.64 % Interest on borrowings 1,447 1,261 1,425 14.75 % 1.54 % Total interest expense 15,772 7,370 3,391 114.00 % 365.11 % Net interest income 168,355 162,601 122,530 3.54 % 37.40 % Provision for credit losses 5,500 3,000 35,705 83.33 % (84.60 )% Net interest income after provision for credit losses 162,855 159,601 86,825 2.04 % 87.57 % Noninterest income Deposit account fees 5,788 6,261 5,041 (7.55 )% 14.82 % Interchange and ATM fees 4,282 4,331 3,758 (1.13 )% 13.94 % Investment management 10,394 8,436 8,958 23.21 % 16.03 % Mortgage banking income 526 585 2,010 (10.09 )% (73.83 )% Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies 2,136 1,883 1,923 13.44 % 11.08 % Gain on life insurance benefits 691 477 - 44.86 % 100.00 % Loan level derivative income 1,421 471 2,382 201.70 % (40.34 )% Other noninterest income 7,064 5,751 5,108 22.83 % 38.29 % Total noninterest income 32,302 28,195 29,180 14.57 % 10.70 % Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 53,754 52,708 47,827 1.98 % 12.39 % Occupancy and equipment expenses 12,586 12,316 9,722 2.19 % 29.46 % Data processing and facilities management 2,442 2,259 1,875 8.10 % 30.24 % FDIC assessment 1,726 1,677 1,175 2.92 % 46.89 % Merger and acquisition expense - - 37,166 nm (100.00 )% Other noninterest expenses 24,364 23,768 19,361 2.51 % 25.84 % Total noninterest expenses 94,872 92,728 117,126 2.31 % (19.00 )% Income before income taxes 100,285 95,068 (1,121 ) 5.49 % (9,046.03 )% Provision for income taxes 23,242 23,171 (2,823 ) 0.31 % (923.31 )% Net Income $ 77,043 $ 71,897 $ 1,702 7.16 % 4,426.62 % Weighted average common shares (basic) 45,641,605 45,839,555 40,354,728 Common share equivalents 20,090 16,856 20,438 Weighted average common shares (diluted) 45,661,695 45,856,411 40,375,166 Basic earnings per share $ 1.69 $ 1.57 $ 0.04 7.64 % 4,125.00 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.69 $ 1.57 $ 0.04 7.64 % 4,125.00 % Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Operating Net Income (Non-GAAP): Net income $ 77,043 $ 71,897 $ 1,702 Provision for non-PCD acquired loans - - 50,705 Noninterest expense components Add - merger and acquisition expenses - - 37,166 Noncore increases to income before taxes - - 87,871 Net tax benefit associated with noncore items (1) - - (23,866 ) Noncore increases to net income - - 64,005 Operating net income (Non-GAAP) $ 77,043 $ 71,897 $ 65,707 7.16 % 17.25 % Diluted earnings per share, on an operating basis $ 1.69 $ 1.57 $ 1.63 7.64 % 3.68 % (1) The net tax benefit associated with noncore items is determined by assessing whether each noncore item is included or excluded from net taxable income and applying the Company's combined marginal tax rate to only those items included in net taxable income. Performance ratios Net interest margin (FTE) 3.85 % 3.64 % 3.05 % Return on average assets (GAAP) (calculated by dividing net income by average assets) 1.56 % 1.43 % 0.04 % Return on average assets on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing net operating net income by average assets) 1.56 % 1.43 % 1.47 % Return on average common equity (GAAP) (calculated by dividing net income by average common equity) 10.70 % 9.90 % 0.28 % Return on average common equity on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing net operating net income by average common equity) 10.70 % 9.90 % 10.75 % Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing net income by average tangible common equity) 16.57 % 15.26 % 0.41 % Return on average tangible common equity on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing net operating net income by average tangible common equity) 16.57 % 15.26 % 15.92 % Noninterest income as a % of total revenue (calculated by dividing total noninterest income by net interest income plus total noninterest income) 16.10 % 14.78 % 19.23 % Noninterest income as a % of total revenue on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing total noninterest income on an operating basis by net interest income plus total noninterest income) 16.10 % 14.78 % 19.23 % Efficiency ratio (GAAP) (calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue) 47.28 % 48.60 % 77.20 % Efficiency ratio on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing total noninterest expense on an operating basis by total revenue) 47.28 % 48.60 % 52.71 %

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) Years Ended % Change December 31

2022 December 31

2021 Dec 2022 vs. Dec 2021 Interest income Interest on federal funds sold and short-term investments $ 14,385 $ 2,494 476.78 % Interest and dividends on securities 50,360 30,493 65.15 % Interest and fees on loans 577,923 381,433 51.51 % Interest on loans held for sale 172 856 (79.91 )% Total interest income 642,840 415,276 54.80 % Interest expense Interest on deposits 24,652 8,327 196.05 % Interest on borrowings 4,939 5,390 (8.37 )% Total interest expense 29,591 13,717 115.73 % Net interest income 613,249 401,559 52.72 % Provision for credit losses 6,500 18,205 (64.30 )% Net interest income after provision for credit losses 606,749 383,354 58.27 % Noninterest income Deposit account fees 23,370 16,745 39.56 % Interchange and ATM fees 16,249 12,987 25.12 % Investment management 36,832 35,308 4.32 % Mortgage banking income 3,515 13,280 (73.53 )% Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies 7,685 6,431 19.50 % Gain on life insurance benefits 1,291 258 400.39 % Loan level derivative income 2,932 3,257 (9.98 )% Other noninterest income 22,793 17,584 29.62 % Total noninterest income 114,667 105,850 8.33 % Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 204,711 172,586 18.61 % Occupancy and equipment expenses 49,841 36,265 37.44 % Data processing and facilities management 9,320 6,899 35.09 % FDIC assessment 6,951 3,980 74.65 % Merger and acquisition expense 7,100 40,840 (82.62 )% Other noninterest expenses 95,739 71,959 33.05 % Total noninterest expenses 373,662 332,529 12.37 % Income before income taxes 347,754 156,675 121.96 % Provision for income taxes 83,941 35,683 135.24 % Net Income $ 263,813 $ 120,992 118.04 % Weighted average common shares (basic) 46,372,051 34,872,034 Common share equivalents 17,938 16,484 Weighted average common shares (diluted) 46,389,989 34,888,518 Basic earnings per share $ 5.69 $ 3.47 63.98 % Diluted earnings per share $ 5.69 $ 3.47 63.98 % Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Operating Net Income (Non-GAAP): Net Income $ 263,813 $ 120,992 Provision for non-PCD acquired loans - 50,705 Noninterest expense components Add - merger and acquisition expenses 7,100 40,840 Noncore increases to income before taxes 7,100 91,545 Net tax benefit associated with noncore items (1) (1,995 ) (24,899 ) Noncore increases to net income $ 5,105 $ 66,646 Operating net income (Non-GAAP) $ 268,918 $ 187,638 43.32 % Diluted earnings per share, on an operating basis $ 5.80 $ 5.38 7.81 % (1) The net tax benefit associated with noncore items is determined by assessing whether each noncore item is included or excluded from net taxable income and applying the Company's combined marginal tax rate to only those items included in net taxable income. Performance ratios Net interest margin (FTE) 3.46 % 3.02 % Return on average assets (GAAP) (calculated by dividing net income by average assets) 1.33 % 0.81 % Return on average assets on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing net operating net income by average assets) 1.35 % 1.26 % Return on average common equity (GAAP) (calculated by dividing net income by average common equity) 9.05 % 6.34 % Return on average common equity on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing net operating net income by average common equity) 9.22 % 9.83 % Return on average tangible common equity (GAAP) (calculated by dividing net income by average tangible common equity) 13.87 % 9.20 % Return on average tangible common equity on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing net operating net income by average tangible common equity) 14.14 % 14.26 % Noninterest income as a % of total revenue (calculated by dividing total noninterest income by net interest income plus total noninterest income) 15.75 % 20.86 % Noninterest income as a % of total revenue on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing total noninterest income on an operating basis by net interest income plus total noninterest income) 15.75 % 20.86 % Efficiency ratio (GAAP) (calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue) 51.33 % 65.53 % Efficiency ratio on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing total noninterest expense on an operating basis by total revenue) 50.36 % 57.49 %

ASSET QUALITY (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Nonperforming Assets At December 31

2022 September 30

2022 December 31

2021 Nonperforming loans Commercial & industrial loans $ 26,693 $ 27,393 $ 3,439 Commercial real estate loans 15,730 15,982 10,870 Small business loans 104 50 44 Residential real estate loans 8,479 8,891 9,182 Home equity 3,400 3,485 3,781 Other consumer 475 216 504 Total nonperforming loans 54,881 56,017 27,820 Total nonperforming assets $ 54,881 $ 56,017 $ 27,820 Nonperforming loans/gross loans 0.39 % 0.41 % 0.20 % Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.28 % 0.28 % 0.14 % Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans 277.73 % 262.98 % 528.12 % Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.09 % 1.08 % 1.08 % Delinquent loans/total loans 0.30 % 0.17 % 0.34 % Nonperforming Assets Reconciliation for the Three Months Ended December 31

2022 September 30

2022 December 31

2021 Nonperforming assets beginning balance $ 56,017 $ 55,915 $ 45,810 New to nonperforming 5,734 30,650 3,875 Acquired loans - - 4,463 Loans charged-off (660 ) (741 ) (445 ) Loans paid-off /sold (2,448 ) (29,450 ) (21,162 ) Loans restored to performing status (3,846 ) (366 ) (4,925 ) Other 84 9 204 Nonperforming assets ending balance $ 54,881 $ 56,017 $ 27,820

Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31

2022 September 30

2022 December 31

2021 December 31

2022 December 31

2021 Net charge-offs (recoveries) Commercial and industrial loans $ (5 ) $ (2 ) $ (2,586 ) $ (49 ) $ 788 Commercial real estate loans - (268 ) - (271 ) (57 ) Small business loans 135 (88 ) 2 47 121 Residential real estate loans - - - - (1 ) Home equity (16 ) (65 ) (142 ) 1 (180 ) Other consumer 280 429 295 1,275 544 Total net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 394 $ 6 $ (2,431 ) $ 1,003 $ 1,215 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.01 % nm (0.09 )% 0.01 % 0.01 %

Troubled Debt Restructurings At December 31

2022 September 30

2022 December 31

2021 Troubled debt restructurings on accrual status $ 11,278 $ 11,549 $ 14,635 Troubled debt restructurings on nonaccrual status 1,429 1,538 1,993 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 12,707 $ 13,087 $ 16,628 BALANCE SHEET AND CAPITAL RATIOS December 31

2022 September 30

2022 December 31

2021 Gross loans/total deposits 87.72 % 83.85 % 80.32 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1) 14.33 % 13.98 % 14.22 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1) 10.99 % 10.51 % 12.38 % Common equity to assets ratio GAAP 14.96 % 14.30 % 14.78 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (2) 10.26 % 9.66 % 10.31 % Book value per share GAAP $ 63.25 $ 61.73 $ 63.75 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 41.12 $ 39.56 $ 42.25 (1) Estimated number for December 31, 2022. (2) See Appendix A for detailed reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP ratios. nm = not meaningful

INDEPENDENT BANK CORP. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Interest Interest Interest Average Earned/ Yield/ Average Earned/ Yield/ Average Earned/ Yield/ Balance Paid (1) Rate Balance Paid (1) Rate Balance Paid (1) Rate Interest-earning assets Interest-earning deposits with banks, federal funds sold, and short term investments $ 466,691 $ 4,163 3.54 % $ 1,156,143 $ 6,519 2.24 % $ 2,107,325 $ 840 0.16 % Securities Securities - trading 3,732 - - % 3,730 - - % 3,572 - - % Securities - taxable investments 3,147,635 15,787 1.99 % 3,024,802 13,243 1.74 % 2,520,248 8,874 1.40 % Securities - nontaxable investments (1) 189 2 4.20 % 196 1 2.02 % 216 3 5.51 % Total securities $ 3,151,556 $ 15,789 1.99 % $ 3,028,728 $ 13,244 1.73 % $ 2,524,036 $ 8,877 1.40 % Loans held for sale 1,607 22 5.43 % 4,263 51 4.75 % 28,428 181 2.53 % Loans Commercial and industrial (1) 1,560,885 23,258 5.91 % 1,520,924 19,289 5.03 % 1,603,776 21,046 5.21 % Commercial real estate (1) 7,732,925 88,508 4.54 % 7,760,470 85,284 4.36 % 6,207,248 62,531 4.00 % Commercial construction 1,223,695 17,205 5.58 % 1,157,876 14,875 5.10 % 884,243 9,720 4.36 % Small business 213,384 2,995 5.57 % 207,546 2,819 5.39 % 186,939 2,352 4.99 % Total commercial 10,730,889 131,966 4.88 % 10,646,816 122,267 4.56 % 8,882,206 95,649 4.27 % Residential real estate 2,001,042 18,334 3.64 % 1,909,066 16,533 3.44 % 1,415,488 11,830 3.32 % Home equity 1,088,846 14,339 5.22 % 1,076,040 11,869 4.38 % 1,021,354 8,769 3.41 % Total consumer real estate 3,089,888 32,673 4.20 % 2,985,106 28,402 3.77 % 2,436,842 20,599 3.35 % Other consumer 34,638 595 6.82 % 31,883 523 6.51 % 25,378 427 6.68 % Total loans $ 13,855,415 $ 165,234 4.73 % $ 13,663,805 $ 151,192 4.39 % $ 11,344,426 $ 116,675 4.08 % Total interest-earning assets $ 17,475,269 $ 185,208 4.20 % $ 17,852,939 $ 171,006 3.80 % $ 16,004,215 $ 126,573 3.14 % Cash and due from banks 184,985 192,003 168,907 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,218 5,745 12,557 Other assets 1,871,241 1,854,870 1,569,995 Total assets $ 19,536,713 $ 19,905,557 $ 17,755,674 Interest-bearing liabilities Deposits Savings and interest checking accounts $ 5,966,326 $ 4,921 0.33 % $ 6,224,690 $ 2,110 0.13 % $ 5,471,560 $ 465 0.03 % Money market 3,408,441 7,492 0.87 % 3,459,212 3,025 0.35 % 3,049,300 537 0.07 % Time deposits 1,175,667 1,912 0.65 % 1,246,841 974 0.31 % 1,196,889 964 0.32 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 10,550,434 $ 14,325 0.54 % $ 10,930,743 $ 6,109 0.22 % $ 9,717,749 $ 1,966 0.08 % Borrowings Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 639 2 1.24 % 12,876 55 1.69 % 63,428 353 2.21 % Long-term borrowings - - - % - - - % 14,063 49 1.38 % Junior subordinated debentures 62,855 827 5.22 % 62,854 589 3.72 % 62,853 405 2.56 % Subordinated debentures 49,873 618 4.92 % 49,847 617 4.91 % 49,776 618 4.93 % Total borrowings $ 113,367 $ 1,447 5.06 % $ 125,577 $ 1,261 3.98 % $ 190,120 $ 1,425 2.97 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 10,663,801 $ 15,772 0.59 % $ 11,056,320 $ 7,370 0.26 % $ 9,907,869 $ 3,391 0.14 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 5,606,055 5,641,742 5,124,859 Other liabilities 410,679 325,507 298,557 Total liabilities $ 16,680,535 $ 17,023,569 $ 15,331,285 Stockholders' equity 2,856,178 2,881,988 2,424,389 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,536,713 $ 19,905,557 $ 17,755,674 Net interest income $ 169,436 $ 163,636 $ 123,182 Interest rate spread (2) 3.61 % 3.54 % 3.00 % Net interest margin (3) 3.85 % 3.64 % 3.05 % Supplemental Information Total deposits, including demand deposits $ 16,156,489 $ 14,325 $ 16,572,485 $ 6,109 $ 14,842,608 $ 1,966 Cost of total deposits 0.35 % 0.15 % 0.05 % Total funding liabilities, including demand deposits $ 16,269,856 $ 15,772 $ 16,698,062 $ 7,370 $ 15,032,728 $ 3,391 Cost of total funding liabilities 0.38 % 0.18 % 0.09 %

(1) The total amount of adjustment to present interest income and yield on a fully tax-equivalent basis is $1.1 million, $1.0 million, and $652,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively, determined by applying the Company's marginal tax rates in effect during each respective quarter. (2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents annualized net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

Years Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Interest Interest Average Earned/ Yield/ Average Earned/ Yield/ Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate Interest-earning assets Interest earning deposits with banks, federal funds sold, and short term investments $ 1,222,434 $ 14,385 1.18 % $ 1,864,346 $ 2,494 0.13 % Securities Securities - trading 3,764 - - % 3,344 - - % Securities - taxable investments 2,948,358 50,354 1.71 % 1,795,199 30,477 1.70 % Securities - nontaxable investments (1) 196 7 3.57 % 469 20 4.26 % Total securities $ 2,952,318 $ 50,361 1.71 % $ 1,799,012 $ 30,497 1.70 % Loans held for sale 4,774 172 3.60 % 34,056 856 2.51 % Loans Commercial and industrial (1) 1,538,848 77,074 5.01 % 1,823,914 79,752 4.37 % Commercial real estate (1) 7,807,427 326,593 4.18 % 4,702,346 185,908 3.95 % Commercial construction 1,191,394 57,804 4.85 % 616,037 24,696 4.01 % Small business 204,982 10,886 5.31 % 180,473 9,276 5.14 % Total commercial 10,742,651 472,357 4.40 % 7,322,770 299,632 4.09 % Residential real estate 1,831,493 63,443 3.46 % 1,286,470 46,279 3.60 % Home equity 1,061,228 44,048 4.15 % 1,025,809 35,160 3.43 % Total consumer real estate 2,892,721 107,491 3.72 % 2,312,279 81,439 3.52 % Other consumer 31,986 2,114 6.61 % 23,885 1,668 6.98 % Total loans $ 13,667,358 $ 581,962 4.26 % $ 9,658,934 $ 382,739 3.96 % Total interest-earning assets $ 17,846,884 $ 646,880 3.62 % $ 13,356,348 $ 416,586 3.12 % Cash and due from banks 184,812 152,723 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 7,134 10,283 Other assets 1,858,210 1,335,193 Total assets $ 19,897,040 $ 14,854,547 Interest-bearing liabilities Deposits Savings and interest checking accounts $ 6,159,289 $ 8,339 0.14 % $ 4,590,055 $ 1,610 0.04 % Money market 3,489,981 11,683 0.33 % 2,516,871 1,930 0.08 % Time deposits 1,310,442 4,630 0.35 % 936,046 4,787 0.51 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 10,959,712 $ 24,652 0.22 % $ 8,042,972 $ 8,327 0.10 % Borrowings Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 16,138 313 1.94 % 41,556 897 2.16 % Long-term borrowings 2,235 31 1.39 % 21,072 331 1.57 % Junior subordinated debentures 62,854 2,125 3.38 % 62,852 1,692 2.69 % Subordinated debentures 49,837 2,470 4.96 % 49,741 2,470 4.97 % Total borrowings $ 131,064 $ 4,939 3.77 % $ 175,221 $ 5,390 3.08 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 11,090,776 $ 29,591 0.27 % $ 8,218,193 $ 13,717 0.17 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 5,559,997 4,443,410 Other liabilities 330,371 284,679 Total liabilities $ 16,981,144 $ 12,946,282 Stockholders' equity 2,915,896 1,908,265 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,897,040 $ 14,854,547 Net interest income $ 617,289 $ 402,869 Interest rate spread (2) 3.35 % 2.95 % Net interest margin (3) 3.46 % 3.02 % Supplemental Information Total deposits, including demand deposits $ 16,519,709 $ 24,652 $ 12,486,382 $ 8,327 Cost of total deposits 0.15 % 0.07 % Total funding liabilities, including demand deposits $ 16,650,773 $ 29,591 $ 12,661,603 $ 13,717 Cost of total funding liabilities 0.18 % 0.11 %

(1) The total amount of adjustment to present interest income and yield on a fully tax-equivalent basis is $4.0 million and $1.3 million for the years ended months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents annualized net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Certain amounts in prior year financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the current year's presentation.

APPENDIX A: NON-GAAP Reconciliation of Balance Sheet Metrics

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data)

The following table summarizes the calculation of the Company's tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share, at the dates indicated:

December 31

2022 September 30

2022 December 31

2021 Tangible common equity (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 2,886,701 $ 2,817,201 $ 3,018,449 (a) Less: Goodwill and other intangibles 1,010,140 1,012,006 1,017,844 Tangible common equity $ 1,876,561 $ 1,805,195 $ 2,000,605 (b) Tangible assets Assets (GAAP) $ 19,294,174 $ 19,703,269 $ 20,423,405 (c) Less: Goodwill and other intangibles 1,010,140 1,012,006 1,017,844 Tangible assets $ 18,284,034 $ 18,691,263 $ 19,405,561 (d) Common Shares 45,641,238 45,634,626 47,349,778 (e) Common equity to assets ratio (GAAP) 14.96 % 14.30 % 14.78 % (a/c) Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (Non-GAAP) 10.26 % 9.66 % 10.31 % (b/d) Book value per share (GAAP) $ 63.25 $ 61.73 $ 63.75 (a/e) Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) $ 41.12 $ 39.56 $ 42.25 (b/e)

APPENDIX B: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Earnings Metrics

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)

The following table summarizes the impact of noncore items on the Company's calculation of noninterest income and noninterest expense, the impact of noncore items on noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue and the efficiency ratio, as well as the average tangible common equity used to calculate return on average tangible common equity and operating return on tangible common equity for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31

2022 September 30

2022 December 31

2021 December 31

2022 December 31

2021 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 168,355 $ 162,601 $ 122,530 $ 613,249 $ 401,559 (a) Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 32,302 $ 28,195 $ 29,180 $ 114,667 $ 105,850 (b) Noninterest income on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) $ 32,302 $ 28,195 $ 29,180 $ 114,667 $ 105,850 (c) Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 94,872 $ 92,728 $ 117,126 $ 373,662 $ 332,529 (d) Less: Merger and acquisition expense - - 37,166 7,100 40,840 Noninterest expense on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) $ 94,872 $ 92,728 $ 79,960 $ 366,562 $ 291,689 (e) Total revenue (GAAP) $ 200,657 $ 190,796 $ 151,710 $ 727,916 $ 507,409 (a+b) Total operating revenue (Non-GAAP) $ 200,657 $ 190,796 $ 151,710 $ 727,916 $ 507,409 (a+c) Net income (GAAP) $ 77,043 $ 71,897 $ 1,702 $ 263,813 $ 120,992 Operating net income (Non-GAAP) (See income statement for reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP) $ 77,043 $ 71,897 $ 65,707 $ 268,918 $ 187,638 Average common equity (GAAP) $ 2,856,178 $ 2,881,988 $ 2,424,389 $ 2,915,896 $ 1,908,265 Less: Average goodwill and other intangibles 1,011,091 1,013,169 786,576 1,014,045 592,704 Tangible average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 1,845,087 $ 1,868,819 $ 1,637,813 $ 1,901,851 $ 1,315,561 Ratios Noninterest income as a % of total revenue (GAAP) 16.10 % 14.78 % 19.23 % 15.75 % 20.86 % (b/(a+b)) Noninterest income as a % of total revenue on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) 16.10 % 14.78 % 19.23 % 15.75 % 20.86 % (c/(a+c)) Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 47.28 % 48.60 % 77.20 % 51.33 % 65.53 % (d/(a+b)) Efficiency ratio on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) 47.28 % 48.60 % 52.71 % 50.36 % 57.49 % (e/(a+c)) Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing net income by average tangible common equity) 16.57 % 15.26 % 0.41 % 13.87 % 9.20 % Return on average tangible common equity on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing net operating net income by average tangible common equity) 16.57 % 15.26 % 15.92 % 14.14 % 14.26 %

APPENDIX C: Net Interest Margin Analysis & Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Core Margin

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Volume Interest Margin

Impact Volume Interest Margin

Impact (Dollars in thousands) Reported total interest earning assets $ 17,475,269 $ 169,436 3.85 % $ 17,852,939 $ 163,636 3.64 % Core adjustments: PPP volume @ 1% (9,935 ) (25 ) (20,071 ) (46 ) PPP fee amortization (62 ) (443 ) Total PPP impact (9,935 ) (87 ) - % (20,071 ) (489 ) (0.01 )% Acquisition fair value marks: Loan amortization (accretion) 259 (624 ) CD amortization (accretion) 11 (97 ) 270 0.01 % (721 ) (0.02 )% Nonaccrual interest, net (95 ) - % (556 ) (0.01 )% Other noncore adjustments (1,279 ) (0.04 )% (637 ) (0.01 )% Core margin (Non-GAAP) $ 17,465,334 $ 168,245 3.82 % $ 17,832,868 $ 161,233 3.59 %

