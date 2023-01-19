ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cass Information Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASS), (the Company or Cass) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings of $.67 per diluted share, an increase of 21.8% from the $.55 per diluted share it earned in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income for the period was $9.3 million, an increase of 20.6% from the $7.7 million earned in the same period in 2021. Diluted earnings per share and net income also increased 4.7% and 5.5%, respectively as compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Eric Brunngraber, the Company's chairman and chief executive officer, noted, " Our success in 2022 is a testament to the strong franchise we have built over our 116 year history. With the assistance of rising interest rates, we not only achieved record earnings but were able to begin significant technological investments which should allow us to better serve our clients and make us more efficient over the long-term. I look forward to 2023 where we will continue to focus on profitable growth, positioning the company for long-term success through technological investment in our core businesses, and creating shareholder value."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Processing Fees - Processing fees increased $579,000, or 3.1%, over the same period in the prior year and $322,000, or 1.7%, as compared to the third quarter of 2022. The increase in processing fee income as compared to the same period in the prior year was largely driven by the increase in facility transaction volumes of 1.6%. Transportation invoice volumes decreased 0.3% over the same period. The increase as compared to the third quarter of 2022 was driven by ancillary processing services as transportation and facility volumes declined 2.2% and 3.6%, respectively.

Financial Fees - Financial fees, earned on a transactional level basis for invoice payment services when making customer payments, increased $1.7 million, or 18.1%, over the same period in the prior year. The increase in financial fee income was largely driven by increases in transportation and facility dollar volumes of 4.7% and 12.6%, respectively, in addition to rising market interest rates. Financial fees increased 0.9% over the third quarter of 2022 as rising interest rates offset a decline in dollar volumes.

Net Interest Income - Net interest income increased $5.6 million, or 47.6%. The Company's net interest margin increased to 3.15% as compared to 2.30% in the same period last year and 2.90% for the third quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest income and margin was largely driven by the rise in market interest rates which are favorable for the Company over the long-term. The Company was also assisted by the 6.4% increase in average interest-earning assets, specifically an increase in average loans, excluding PPP loans, of 18.9%.

Provision for Credit Losses - The provision for credit losses was $500,000 during the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to $740,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021. The provision for the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by the increase in total loans of $45.8 million, or 4.4%, as compared to September 30, 2022.

Operating Expenses - Consolidated operating expenses rose $6.5 million, or 20.7%. Personnel expense increased $5.3 million, or 22.4%. Base salaries increased as a result of merit increases, wage pressures, an increase in average full-time equivalent employees of 11.4% due to the Touchpoint acquisition and strategic investment in various technology initiatives, including improved rating engine capabilities and investment in optical character recognition, artificial intelligence, machine learning and other processes to consume images and produce data. Also driving the increase in personnel expense was an increase in stock compensation due to improved Company earnings and the impact on performance based restricted stock. Stock compensation was $2.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $273,000 during the fourth quarter of 2021. Certain other expense categories are also elevated as the Company invests in, and transitions to, improved technology. The Company anticipates this elevated spending will result in improved operating leverage beginning in late 2023.

Loans - Average loans increased $154.5 million, or 17.3%. The Company has been successful in achieving organic growth in its franchise, faith-based and other commercial and industrial loans. When compared to December 31, 2021, ending loans increased $122.3 million, or 12.7%, during 2022.

Payments in Advance of Funding - Average payments in advance of funding increased $5.3 million, or 2.1%, primarily due to a 4.7% increase in transportation dollar volumes, which led to higher dollars advanced to freight carriers.

Deposits - Average deposits increased $67.2 million, or 6.0%, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Average deposits were flat with the third quarter of 2022.

Accounts and Drafts Payable - Average accounts and drafts payable increased $71.2 million, or 6.5%. The increase in these balances, which are non-interest bearing, are primarily reflective of the increase in transportation and facility expense dollar volumes of 7.0%. As compared to the third quarter of 2022, average accounts and drafts payable declined 2.1% due to a decrease in total dollar volumes of 7.6%.

Transportation Dollar Volumes - Transportation dollar volumes were $10.9 billion during the fourth quarter of 2022. The 4.7% increase in dollar volumes was largely due to inflationary pressures and fuel surcharges, among other factors. Dollar volumes declined 5.4% as compared to the third quarter of 2022 due to seasonality and a decrease in the average invoice paid of 3.2% reflective of declining freight rates.

Facility Expense Dollar Volumes - Facility dollar volumes totaled $4.8 billion during the fourth quarter of 2022. The 12.6% increase in dollar volumes was largely due to an increase in energy prices. Dollar volumes declined 12.2% as compared to the third quarter of 2022 due to seasonality and lower energy prices.

Capital - The Company's common equity tier 1, total risk-based capital and leverage ratios were 12.80%, 13.52% and 9.52% at December 31, 2022, respectively. Total shareholders' equity has declined $39.5 million since December 31, 2021 primarily as a result of an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss due to the rise in market interest rates and resulting negative impact on the fair value of available-for-sale investment securities.

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) ($ and numbers in thousands, except per share data) Quarter

Ended

December 31,

2022 Quarter

Ended

September 30,

2022 Quarter

Ended

December 31,

2021 Year

Ended

December 31,

2022 Year

Ended

December 31,

2021 Processing fees $ 19,286 $ 18,964 $ 18,707 $ 76,470 $ 74,589 Financial fees 11,350 11,252 9,611 43,757 32,733 Net interest income 17,329 15,971 11,738 58,844 44,326 (Provision for) release of credit losses (500) (550) (740) (1,350) 130 Other 1,481 1,568 634 4,755 2,369 Total revenues $ 48,946 $ 47,205 $ 39,950 $ 182,476 $ 154,147 Personnel $ 28,724 $ 26,999 $ 23,466 $ 106,474 $ 92,155 Occupancy 875 970 965 3,676 3,824 Equipment 1,664 1,633 1,717 6,668 6,745 Other 6,526 6,719 5,160 22,758 17,602 Total operating expenses $ 37,789 $ 36,321 $ 31,308 $ 139,576 $ 120,326 Income from operations before income taxes $ 11,157 $ 10,884 $ 8,642 $ 42,900 $ 33,821 Income tax expense 1,872 2,085 940 7,996 5,217 Net income $ 9,285 $ 8,799 $ 7,702 $ 34,904 $ 28,604 Basic earnings per share $ .69 $ .65 $ .56 $ 2.58 $ 2.03 Diluted earnings per share $ .67 $ .64 $ .55 $ 2.53 $ 2.00 Share data: Weighted-average common shares outstanding 13,548 13,542 13,761 13,553 14,092 Weighted-average common shares outstanding assuming dilution 13,812 13,804 13,996 13,808 14,330

Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands) (unaudited)

December 31,

2022 (unaudited)

September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 200,942 $ 346,994 $ 514,928 Investment securities 754,468 763,789 673,453 Loans, excluding PPP loans 1,082,906 1,037,101 954,268 PPP loans -- -- 6,299 Allowance for credit losses (13,539) (13,049) (12,041) Payments in advance of funding 293,775 269,221 291,427 Premises and equipment, net 19,958 19,375 18,113 Investments in bank-owned life insurance 47,998 47,714 43,176 Goodwill and other intangible assets 21,435 21,630 16,826 Other assets 165,080 118,040 48,452 Total assets $ 2,573,023 $ 2,610,815 $ 2,554,901 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 642,757 $ 581,731 $ 582,642 Interest bearing 614,460 647,990 638,861 Total deposits 1,257,217 1,229,721 1,221,503 Accounts and drafts payable 1,067,600 1,146,334 1,050,396 Other liabilities 41,882 43,025 37,204 Total liabilities $ 2,366,699 $ 2,419,080 $ 2,309,103 Shareholders' equity: Common stock $ 7,753 $ 7,753 $ 7,753 Additional paid-in capital 207,422 205,624 204,276 Retained earnings 131,682 126,361 112,220 Common shares in treasury, at cost (81,211) (81,624) (78,904) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (59,322) (66,379) 453 Total shareholders' equity $ 206,324 $ 191,735 $ 245,798 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,573,023 $ 2,610,815 $ 2,554,901

Average Balances (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Quarter

Ended

December 31,

2022 Quarter

Ended

September 30,

2022 Quarter

Ended

December 31,

2021 Year

Ended

December 31,

2022 Year

Ended

December 31,

2021 Average interest-earning assets $ 2,232,764 $ 2,243,219 $ 2,099,414 $ 2,205,793 $ 1,999,609 Average loans, excluding PPP loans 1,049,294 983,953 882,748 990,964 821,758 Average PPP loans -- 152 12,003 1,040 65,904 Average investment securities 760,424 776,162 636,020 745,637 513,390 Average short-term investments 346,198 431,516 578,749 425,004 614,390 Average payments in advance of funding 262,620 277,683 257,261 278,185 211,809 Average assets 2,581,086 2,617,814 2,495,901 2,586,078 2,333,992 Average deposits 1,184,186 1,184,330 1,116,992 1,191,373 1,039,940 Average accounts and drafts payable 1,158,112 1,182,373 1,086,944 1,141,329 986,572 Average shareholders' equity $ 194,269 $ 207,247 $ 240,597 $ 211,142 $ 253,436

Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited) ($ and numbers in thousands, except ratios) Quarter

Ended

December 31,

2022 Quarter

Ended

September 30,

2022 Quarter

Ended

December 31,

2021 Year

Ended

December 31,

2022 Year

Ended

December 31,

2021 Return on average equity 18.96% 16.84% 12.70% 16.53% 11.29% Net interest margin (1) 3.15% 2.90% 2.30% 2.74% 2.31% Average interest-earning assets yield (1) 3.53% 3.04% 2.35% 2.90% 2.37% Average loan yield 4.37% 4.03% 3.95% 3.98% 3.96% Average investment securities yield (1) 2.50% 2.35% 2.11% 2.30% 2.30% Average short-term investment yield 3.44% 2.07% 0.14% 1.51% 0.12% Average cost of total deposits 0.72% 0.26% 0.09% 0.31% 0.11% Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.25% 1.26% 1.25% 1.25% 1.25% Non-performing loans to total loans 0.11% --% --% 0.11% --% Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to loans --% --% --% --% --% Transportation invoice volume 9,174 9,385 9,202 36,807 36,783 Transportation dollar volume $ 10,930,786 $ 11,549,980 $ 10,443,905 $ 44,749,359 $ 36,829,841 Facility expense transaction volume (2) 3,196 3,315 3,147 12,990 12,499 Facility expense dollar volume $ 4,814,145 $ 5,485,783 $ 4,277,119 $ 19,514,048 $ 15,867,556 (1) Yields are presented on tax-equivalent basis assuming a tax rate of 21%. (2) Facility expense transaction volumes have been restated for the current and prior periods to reflect total invoices processed. In prior periods, we utilized billing account numbers in our Telecom division as a proxy for transactions.

