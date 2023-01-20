The Romanian parliament adopted a reduction from 19% to 5% on value-added tax (VAT) on PV panels for use in residential homes and public buildings.Romania has passed a reduction in VAT for solar modules from 19% to 5%. "The law does not provide any installation size limit in order to benefit from the reduction," Mihaela Nyerges, partner at Nyerges & Partners, told pv magazine. The measure only applies to PV panels for residential homes or public buildings belonging to central or local authorities or entities. Commercial companies are excluded from the tax cuts. The VAT reduction also applies to ...

