A US research team has developed a cadmium telluride (CdTe) solar cell through a lift-off method that reportedly ensures higher crystallinity of the cadmium sulfide film. The device has a power conversion efficiency of 12.60%, an open-circuit voltage of 0.829 V, a short-circuit current density of 23.64 mA/cm2, and a fill factor of 64.30%.Researchers at the University of Toledo in the United States have developed a flexible CdTe solar cell through a water-assisted lift-off approach, including an additional cadmium chloride treatment for the cell's cadmium sulfide (CdS) film. "These are lightweight ...

