Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Sedana Medical AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (3/23)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Sedana Medical AB (publ), company registration number 556670-2519, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Sedana Medical AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the prospectus is approved by the SFSA, that the liquidity requirements are met, first day of trading is expected to January 25, 2023. The shares are currently traded on First North Growth Market. As per today's date the company has a total of 99,336,960 shares. Short Name: SEDANA -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0015988373 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 139763 -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 99,336,960 -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 20 Health Care ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 2010 Health Care ----------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.