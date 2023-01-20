Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Heute noch rein? – Kommt am Wochenende DIE Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRAU ISIN: SE0015988373 Ticker-Symbol: 7D2A 
Frankfurt
20.01.23
10:42 Uhr
2,220 Euro
+0,046
+2,12 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEDANA MEDICAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEDANA MEDICAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2242,27611:49
2,2222,27411:49
GlobeNewswire
20.01.2023 | 11:34
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Sedana Medical AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (3/23)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Sedana Medical AB (publ), company
registration number 556670-2519, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing
requirements. Provided that Sedana Medical AB (publ) applies for admission to
trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the prospectus is approved by
the SFSA, that the liquidity requirements are met, first day of trading is
expected to January 25, 2023. The shares are currently traded on First North
Growth Market. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 99,336,960 shares.

Short Name:           SEDANA         
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:           SE0015988373      
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:         139763         
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed: 99,336,960       
--------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:            CCP Cleared       
--------------------------------------------------------
Segment:            Mid cap         
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         STO Equities CCP/182  
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:        MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC:              XSTO          
--------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   20 Health Care 
-----------------------------------
Supersector code: 2010 Health Care
-----------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
SEDANA MEDICAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.