CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.: CapStar Reports Year End 2022 Results and SBA Expansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. ("CapStar") (NASDAQ:CSTR) today reported net income of $10.3 million or $0.47 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared with net income of $8.0 million or $0.37 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and net income of $12.5 million or $0.56 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 were 1.31% and 11.78%, respectively. Fourth quarter results include a $0.7 million recovery related to an operational loss that occurred in third quarter 2022.



For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported net income of $39.0 million or $1.77 per diluted share, compared with $48.7 million or $2.19 per diluted share, for the same period of 2021. Year to date 2022 return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.24% and 10.74%, respectively.

Four Key Drivers Targets 2022 4Q22 3Q22 4Q21 Annualized revenue growth > 5% -9.89% 33.30% -19.51% -5.61% Net interest margin = 3.60% 3.33% 3.44% 3.50% 3.14% Efficiency ratio = 55% 57.51% 53.23% 62.21% 54.74% Annualized net charge-offs to average loans = 0.25% 0.02% 0.03% 0.02% 0.04%



Concurrently, the Company announced the hiring of a team of experienced SBA professionals from top 10 SBA originators to expand our SBA division and its fee contribution to the bank. Led by newly appointed director Marc Gilson, an SBA lending professional with over 25 years experience, the division now includes three business development officers along with additions to our existing team totaling 14 dedicated and experienced professionals in processing, underwriting, approval, loan closing and servicing.

"CapStar's 2022 performance and results were outstanding," said Timothy K. Schools, President and Chief Executive Officer of CapStar. "Our Company delivered excellent service to our valued customers across each of our markets, investments in Chattanooga and Knoxville approached $450 million in loans helping us remix our earning assets into higher yielding balances through the addition of numerous new customers, net interest margin expanded due to a rise in rates as well as an emphasis on disciplined pricing, our focus on productivity and operating efficiency continues, and our net charge-offs remain limited. Further, we added a new office in Asheville and key hires in our existing markets. With the year's strong performance and our focus on capital management, we were pleased to return a record $17.9 million to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends."

"It is an exciting time at CapStar and our employees' hard work was recognized in 2022 by being named the fourteenth highest performing bank among the nation's top 300 publicly traded banks by Bank Director. As we look to 2023, we will continue to deliver exemplary service and seek to expand existing and new relationships while remaining actively focused on the challenging deposit environment and uncertain economic environment. While the outlook for this year remains clouded with an array of possible outcomes, we are very excited about our progress and the prospects of our markets and company."

Revenue



Total revenue, defined as net interest income plus noninterest income, was $31.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2022 revenue of $28.8 million.

As previously communicated, loans produced in our Tri-Net division since the spring have proved challenging to achieve a gain on sale. Additional production was ceased in early July. Third quarter 2022 revenue was negatively impacted by $2.1 million related to realized and unrealized losses associated with selling or transferring to held for investment the remaining Tri-Net loans in held for sale.

Fourth quarter net interest income declined $0.6 million to $25.0 million as a result of increased deposit pricing pressure and a shift into higher cost deposit categories. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $6.3 million, an increase of $3.0 million from the previous quarter, or when adjusting for the Tri-Net impact, an increase of $1.0 million largely due to improved SBA revenues.

Fourth quarter 2022 average earning assets remained relatively flat at $2.89 billion compared to the third quarter 2022 as fourth quarter growth in loans held for investment was principally funded by a decline in loans held for sale. Average loans held for investment, excluding Tri-Net loan transfers from held for sale to held for investments during the third quarter, increased $59.5 million, or 11% linked-quarter annualized. The current commercial loan pipeline remains strong, exceeding $450 million. The Company remains conservative maintaining pricing discipline and limiting commercial real estate lending as a result of an uncertain economic outlook and in an effort to balance loan demand with funding in a challenging deposit environment.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the net interest margin decreased 6 basis points from the prior quarter to 3.44% primarily resulting from increased deposit pricing pressure and a shift into higher cost deposit categories.

The Company's average deposits totaled $2.66 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, flat compared to the third quarter of 2022. During the quarter, the Company experienced a $155.4 million increase in higher cost average time deposits, primarily a result of brokered deposit issuances. These increases were partially offset by a $80.2 million decrease in interest-bearing transaction accounts, creating an overall net increase of $83.6 million in average interest-bearing deposits when compared to the third quarter of 2022. During the quarter, the Company's noninterest-bearing deposits decreased 12% from the linked quarter to 22% of total average deposits as of December 31, 2022. Total deposit costs increased 58 basis points to 1.20% compared to 0.62% for the prior quarter.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $6.3 million compared to the third quarter of 2022 noninterest income of $3.3 million, or $5.3 million when adjusted for the previously discussed Tri-Net losses. The $1.0 million increase versus adjusted third quarter was largely attributable to a $0.9 million improvement in the Company's SBA division driven by the expansion of the SBA division in the fourth quarter. The Company's mortgage and Tri-Net divisions provided little contribution in the fourth quarter.

Noninterest Expense and Operating Efficiency

Noninterest expense was $16.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $17.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. Third quarter expenses included a $1.5 million wire fraud and a $0.7 million operational loss, offset by an $0.8 million voluntary executive incentive reversal. Fourth quarter expenses included a $0.7 million recovery of the third quarter operational loss. Excluding the third quarter wire fraud, operational loss and incentive reversal, and the fourth quarter operation loss recovery, adjusted noninterest expense was $17.4 million in the fourth quarter and $16.5 million for the third quarter. Commissions and incentives for the SBA division contributed $0.4 million to the quarter's $0.9 million increase.

The efficiency ratio was 53.23% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and 62.21% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The fourth quarter efficiency ratio adjusted for the operational loss recovery was 55.57%. The third quarter ratio adjusted for the wire fraud, operational loss, executive incentive reversal, and Tri-Net losses was 53.44%.

Annualized noninterest expense, adjusted for the wire fraud, operational loss and recovery and executive incentive reversal, as a percentage of average assets increased 14 basis points to 2.20% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to 2.08% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Assets per employee declined to $7.9 million as of December 31, 2022 compared to $8.2 million in the previous quarter.

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses for fourth quarter totaled $1.5 million, an increase from $0.9 million in third quarter 2022, as a result of continued strong loan growth and $0.7 million in specific reserves related to two impaired loans. Net loan charge-offs in fourth quarter were $172 thousand, or 0.03% of average loans held for investment, compared with $120 thousand, or 0.02% in third quarter 2022. For the year 2022, net loan charge-offs totaled $366 thousand or 0.02% of average loans held for investment.

Past due loans improved to $11.6 million or 0.50% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2022 compared to $14.4 million or 0.63% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily related to the renewal of loans that had matured. Past dues are largely comprised of three relationships totaling $8.9 million for which the Company believes at this time there is nominal risk of loss beyond the impairment-related specific reserve of $0.7 million recorded in the fourth quarter.

Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO increased to 0.46% at December 31, 2022 compared to 0.30% at September 30, 2022. The increase in non-performing assets is principally related to one of the three previously noted past due relationships that totals $3.4 million but which has a 90% SBA guaranty of $3.0 million.

The allowance for loan losses plus the fair value mark on acquired loans to total loans increased to 1.13% as of December 31, 2022 compared to 1.09% as of September 30, 2022.

Asset Quality Data: 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.03% 0.02% 0.00% 0.01% 0.04% Criticized and classified loans to total loans 1.31% 1.79% 2.12% 2.49% 2.64% Loans- past due to total end of period loans 0.50% 0.63% 0.12% 0.17% 0.25% Loans- over 90 days past due to total end of period loans 0.44% 0.27% 0.02% 0.05% 0.11% Non-performing assets to total loans held for investment and OREO 0.46% 0.30% 0.11% 0.18% 0.18% Allowance for loan losses plus fair value marks / Non-PPP Loans 1.13% 1.09% 1.09% 1.16% 1.27% Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 222% 333% 974% 596% 666%



Income Tax Expense

The Company's fourth quarter effective income tax rate increased slightly to 21% when compared to 20% in the prior quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Company's effective tax rate for 2022 was approximately 20%.

Capital

The Company continues to be well capitalized with tangible equity of $308.1 million at December 31, 2022. Tangible book value per share of common stock for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $14.19 compared to $13.72 and $14.99 for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, with the changes being attributable to a decline in the value of the investment portfolio related to an increase in market interest rates, partially offset by ongoing earnings. Excluding the impact of after-tax gain or loss within the available for sale investment portfolio, tangible book value per share of common stock for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $16.57 compared to $16.16 and $15.13 for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Capital ratios: 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 Total risk based capital 14.51% 14.59% 14.79% 15.60% 16.29% Common equity tier 1 capital 12.61% 12.70% 12.87% 13.58% 14.11% Leverage 11.40% 11.22% 11.10% 10.99% 10.69%



As a component of the Company's capital allocation strategy, $17.9 million was returned to shareholders in 2022 in the form of share repurchases and dividends. In total, 523,663 shares were repurchased at an average price of $19.12 of which 198,610 shares were repurchased in fourth quarter 2022 for an average price of $17.39. The Board of Directors of the Company renewed a common stock share repurchase of up to $10 million on January 18, 2023. The Plan will terminate on the earlier of the date on which the maximum authorized dollar amount of shares of common stock has been repurchased or January 31, 2024.

Dividend

On January 18, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per common share payable on February 22, 2023 to shareholders of record of CapStar's common stock as of the close of business on February 8, 2023.

About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of December 31, 2022, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $3.1 billion, total loans of $2.3 billion, total deposits of $2.7 billion, and shareholders' equity of $354.2 million. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Certain releases may include financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This financial information may include certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations. Such measures may include: "Efficiency ratio - operating," "Expenses - operating," "Earnings per share - operating," "Diluted earnings per share - operating," "Tangible book value per share," "Return on common equity - operating," "Return on tangible common equity - operating," "Return on assets - operating", "Tangible common equity to tangible assets" or other measures.

Management may include these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating CapStar's underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating CapStar's business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the 'Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables' included in the exhibits to this presentation.





CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)

Fourth quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 30,024 $ 22,284 $ 101,501 $ 89,219 Securities: Taxable 2,000 1,682 7,642 6,573 Tax-exempt 310 335 1,268 1,408 Federal funds sold 45 9 76 21 Restricted equity securities 240 157 784 640 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 1,187 192 2,262 598 Total interest income 33,806 24,659 113,533 98,459 Interest expense: Interest-bearing deposits 2,200 410 4,479 1,626 Savings and money market accounts 2,701 307 5,102 1,203 Time deposits 3,151 556 5,421 2,873 Federal funds purchased - - 2 - Federal Home Loan Bank advances 401 - 862 12 Subordinated notes 394 394 1,575 1,575 Total interest expense 8,847 1,667 17,441 7,289 Net interest income 24,959 22,992 96,092 91,170 Provision for loan losses 1,548 (651 ) 2,474 (1,066 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 23,411 23,643 93,618 92,236 Noninterest income: Deposit service charges 1,206 1,117 4,781 4,515 Interchange and debit card transaction fees 1,250 1,261 5,053 4,816 Mortgage banking income 637 2,740 5,073 16,058 Tri-Net 39 3,996 78 8,613 Wealth management 403 438 1,687 1,850 SBA lending 1,446 279 2,501 2,060 Net gain on sale of securities 1 8 8 28 Other noninterest income 1,303 1,295 5,341 4,741 Total noninterest income 6,285 11,134 24,522 42,681 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 9,875 10,549 38,065 41,758 Data processing and software 2,797 2,719 11,152 11,248 Occupancy 1,032 1,012 4,299 4,205 Equipment 753 867 2,988 3,507 Professional services 522 521 2,175 2,155 Regulatory fees 266 284 1,080 1,031 Acquisition related expenses - - - 323 Amortization of intangibles 399 461 1,690 1,939 Other noninterest expense 984 2,269 7,921 7,375 Total noninterest expense 16,628 18,682 69,370 73,541 Income before income taxes 13,068 16,095 48,770 61,376 Income tax expense 2,735 3,625 9,753 12,699 Net income $ 10,333 $ 12,470 $ 39,017 $ 48,677 Per share information: Basic net income per share of common stock $ 0.47 $ 0.56 $ 1.77 $ 2.20 Diluted net income per share of common stock $ 0.47 $ 0.56 $ 1.77 $ 2.19 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 21,887,351 22,166,410 22,010,462 22,127,919 Diluted 21,926,821 22,221,989 22,059,855 22,179,461

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.







CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)

Fourth quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Five Quarter Comparison 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Income Statement Data: Net interest income $ 24,959 $ 25,553 $ 24,440 $ 21,140 $ 22,992 Provision for loan losses 1,548 867 843 (784 ) (651 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 23,411 24,686 23,597 21,924 23,643 Deposit service charges 1,206 1,251 1,182 1,142 1,117 Interchange and debit card transaction fees 1,250 1,245 1,336 1,222 1,261 Mortgage banking 637 765 1,705 1,966 2,740 Tri-Net 39 (2,059 ) (73 ) 2,171 3,996 Wealth management 403 385 459 440 438 SBA lending 1,446 560 273 222 279 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities 1 7 - - 8 Other noninterest income 1,303 1,118 994 1,926 1,295 Total noninterest income 6,285 3,272 5,876 9,089 11,134 Salaries and employee benefits 9,875 8,712 9,209 10,269 10,549 Data processing and software 2,797 2,861 2,847 2,647 2,719 Occupancy 1,032 1,092 1,076 1,099 1,012 Equipment 753 743 783 709 867 Professional services 522 468 506 679 521 Regulatory fees 266 269 265 280 284 Acquisition related expenses - - - - - Amortization of intangibles 399 415 430 446 461 Other noninterest expense 984 3,371 1,959 1,607 2,269 Total noninterest expense 16,628 17,931 17,075 17,736 18,682 Net income before income tax expense 13,068 10,027 12,398 13,277 16,095 Income tax expense 2,735 1,988 2,426 2,604 3,625 Net income $ 10,333 $ 8,039 $ 9,972 $ 10,673 $ 12,470 Weighted average shares - basic 21,887,351 21,938,259 22,022,109 22,198,339 22,166,410 Weighted average shares - diluted 21,926,821 21,988,085 22,074,260 22,254,644 22,221,989 Net income per share, basic $ 0.47 $ 0.37 $ 0.45 $ 0.48 $ 0.56 Net income per share, diluted 0.47 0.37 0.45 0.48 0.56 Balance Sheet Data (at period end): Cash and cash equivalents $ 135,305 $ 199,913 $ 113,825 $ 355,981 $ 415,125 Securities available-for-sale 396,416 401,345 437,420 460,558 459,396 Securities held-to-maturity 1,240 1,762 1,769 1,775 1,782 Loans held for sale 44,708 43,122 85,884 106,895 83,715 Loans held for investment 2,312,798 2,290,269 2,234,833 2,047,555 1,965,769 Allowance for loan losses (23,806 ) (22,431 ) (21,684 ) (20,857 ) (21,698 ) Total assets 3,117,169 3,165,706 3,096,537 3,190,749 3,133,046 Non-interest-bearing deposits 512,076 628,846 717,167 702,172 725,171 Interest-bearing deposits 2,167,743 2,004,827 1,913,320 2,053,823 1,959,110 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and borrowings 44,666 149,633 74,599 29,566 29,532 Total liabilities 2,762,987 2,818,341 2,738,802 2,821,832 2,752,952 Shareholders' equity $ 354,182 $ 347,365 $ 357,735 $ 368,917 $ 380,094 Total shares of common stock outstanding 21,714,380 21,931,624 21,934,554 22,195,071 22,166,129 Book value per share of common stock $ 16.31 $ 15.84 $ 16.31 $ 16.62 $ 17.15 Tangible book value per share of common stock * 14.19 13.72 14.17 14.49 14.99 Tangible book value per share of common stock plus after-tax unrealized available for sale investment losses* 16.57 16.16 15.86 15.53 15.13 Market value per common share 17.66 18.53 19.62 21.08 21.03 Capital ratios: Total risk based capital 14.51 % 14.59 % 14.79 % 15.60 % 16.29 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets* 10.03 % 9.65 % 10.19 % 10.23 % 10.77 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets less after-tax unrealized available for sale investment (gains) losses* 11.52 % 11.17 % 11.27 % 10.88 % 10.86 % Common equity tier 1 capital 12.61 % 12.70 % 12.87 % 13.58 % 14.11 % Leverage 11.40 % 11.22 % 11.10 % 10.99 % 10.69 %

_____________________

*This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP disclaimer in this earnings release and below for discussion and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.





CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)

Fourth quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Five Quarter Comparison 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Average Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 154,150 $ 154,543 $ 189,542 $ 380,262 $ 470,963 Investment securities 415,414 450,933 473,167 483,339 491,135 Loans held for sale 37,945 94,811 114,223 90,163 123,962 Loans held for investment 2,309,349 2,241,355 2,147,750 2,001,740 1,888,094 Assets 3,124,928 3,146,841 3,128,864 3,153,320 3,159,308 Interest-bearing deposits 2,076,743 1,993,172 1,936,910 1,976,803 1,964,641 Deposits 2,662,954 2,659,268 2,664,614 2,704,938 2,713,314 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 74,812 88,584 70,516 29,547 29,514 Liabilities 2,776,902 2,782,703 2,767,714 2,773,281 2,781,951 Shareholders' equity $ 348,027 $ 364,138 $ 361,150 $ 380,039 $ 377,357 Performance Ratios: Annualized return on average assets 1.31 % 1.01 % 1.28 % 1.37 % 1.57 % Annualized return on average equity 11.78 % 8.76 % 11.08 % 11.39 % 13.11 % Net interest margin (1) 3.44 % 3.50 % 3.41 % 2.97 % 3.14 % Annualized noninterest income to average assets 0.80 % 0.41 % 0.75 % 1.17 % 1.40 % Efficiency ratio 53.23 % 62.21 % 56.32 % 58.67 % 54.74 % Loans by Type (at period end): Commercial and industrial $ 496,347 $ 499,048 $ 510,987 $ 499,719 $ 497,615 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 246,109 235,519 241,461 231,933 209,261 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 803,611 832,156 786,610 652,936 616,023 Construction and development 229,972 198,869 205,573 208,513 214,310 Consumer real estate 402,615 386,628 357,849 327,416 326,412 Consumer 53,382 52,715 53,227 48,790 46,811 Other 80,762 85,334 79,126 78,248 55,337 Asset Quality Data: Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.03 % 0.98 % 0.97 % 1.02 % 1.10 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 222 % 333 % 974 % 596 % 666 % Nonaccrual loans 10,714 6,734 2,225 3,502 3,258 Troubled debt restructurings 344 344 86 1,847 1,832 Loans - over 90 days past due 10,222 6,096 494 1,076 2,120 Total non-performing loans 10,714 6,734 2,225 3,502 3,258 OREO and repossessed assets - 165 165 178 266 Total non-performing assets $ 10,714 $ 6,899 $ 2,390 $ 3,680 $ 3,524 Non-performing loans to total loans held for investment 0.46 % 0.29 % 0.10 % 0.17 % 0.17 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.34 % 0.22 % 0.08 % 0.12 % 0.11 % Non-performing assets to total loans held for investment and OREO 0.46 % 0.30 % 0.11 % 0.18 % 0.18 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.04 % Net charge-offs $ 172 $ 120 $ 16 $ 59 $ 184 Interest Rates and Yields: Loans 5.03 % 4.62 % 4.25 % 3.97 % 4.47 % Securities (1) 2.53 % 2.29 % 2.11 % 1.92 % 1.84 % Total interest-earning assets (1) 4.66 % 4.17 % 3.69 % 3.20 % 3.36 % Deposits 1.20 % 0.62 % 0.23 % 0.19 % 0.19 % Borrowings and repurchase agreements 4.22 % 3.41 % 2.79 % 5.40 % 5.29 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.63 % 0.93 % 0.41 % 0.33 % 0.33 % Other Information: Full-time equivalent employees 397 387 391 397 397

_____________________

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.

(1) Net Interest Margin, Securities yields, and Total interest-earning asset yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis.







CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Analysis of Interest Income and Expense, Rates and Yields (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

Fourth quarter 2022 Earnings Release

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Interest-Earning Assets Loans held for investment (1) $ 2,309,349 $ 29,278 5.03 % $ 1,888,094 $ 21,291 4.47 % Loans held for sale 37,945 746 7.80 % 123,962 993 3.18 % Securities: Taxable investment securities (2) 361,563 2,239 2.48 % 432,165 1,839 1.70 % Investment securities exempt from

federal income tax (3) 53,851 310 2.91 % 58,970 335 2.88 % Total securities 415,414 2,549 2.53 % 491,135 2,174 1.84 % Cash balances in other banks 122,493 1,187 3.84 % 397,381 192 0.19 % Funds sold 1,608 46 - 19,906 9 - Total interest-earning assets 2,886,809 33,806 4.66 % 2,920,478 24,659 3.36 % Noninterest-earning assets 238,119 238,830 Total assets $ 3,124,928 $ 3,159,308 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 741,347 2,200 1.18 % $ 964,932 410 0.17 % Savings and money market deposits 717,999 2,701 1.49 % 616,610 307 0.20 % Time deposits 617,397 3,151 2.02 % 383,099 556 0.58 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,076,743 8,052 1.54 % 1,964,641 1,273 0.26 % Borrowings and repurchase agreements 74,812 795 4.22 % 29,514 394 5.29 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,151,555 8,847 1.63 % 1,994,155 1,667 0.33 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 586,211 748,673 Total funding sources 2,737,766 2,742,828 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 39,135 39,123 Shareholders' equity 348,027 377,357 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,124,928 $ 3,159,308 Net interest spread (4) 3.03 % 3.03 % Net interest income/margin (5) $ 24,959 3.44 % $ 22,992 3.14 %

_____________________

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.

(2) Taxable investment securities include restricted equity securities.

(3) Yields on tax exempt securities, total securities, and total interest-earning assets are shown on a tax equivalent basis.

(4) Net interest spread is the average yield on total average interest-earning assets minus the average rate on total average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest margin is annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by total average interest-earning assets for the period.



This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.







CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)

Fourth quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Five Quarter Comparison 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Operating net income: Net income $ 10,333 $ 8,039 $ 9,972 $ 10,673 $ 12,470 Add: acquisition related expenses - - - - - Less: income tax impact of acquisition related expenses - - - - - Operating net income $ 10,333 $ 8,039 $ 9,972 $ 10,673 $ 12,470 Operating diluted net income per

share of common stock: Operating net income $ 10,333 $ 8,039 $ 9,972 $ 10,673 $ 12,470 Weighted average shares - diluted 21,926,821 21,988,085 22,074,260 22,254,644 22,221,989 Operating diluted net income

per share of common stock $ 0.47 $ 0.37 $ 0.45 $ 0.48 $ 0.56 Operating annualized return on average assets: Operating net income $ 10,333 $ 8,039 $ 9,972 $ 10,673 $ 12,470 Average assets $ 3,124,928 $ 3,146,841 $ 3,128,864 $ 3,153,320 $ 3,159,308 Operating annualized return on

average assets 1.31 % 1.01 % 1.28 % 1.37 % 1.57 % Operating annualized return on

average tangible equity: Average total shareholders' equity $ 348,027 $ 364,138 $ 361,150 $ 380,039 $ 377,357 Less: average intangible assets (46,328 ) (46,737 ) (47,160 ) (47,604 ) (48,054 ) Average tangible equity 301,699 317,401 313,990 332,435 329,303 Operating net income $ 10,333 $ 8,039 $ 9,972 $ 10,673 $ 12,470 Operating annualized return on

average tangible equity 13.59 % 10.05 % 12.74 % 13.02 % 15.02 % Operating efficiency ratio: Total noninterest expense $ 16,628 $ 17,931 $ 17,075 $ 17,736 $ 18,682 Less: acquisition related expenses - - - - - Total operating noninterest expense 16,628 17,931 17,075 17,736 18,682 Net interest income 24,959 25,553 24,440 21,140 22,992 Total noninterest income 6,285 3,272 5,876 9,089 11,134 Total revenues $ 31,244 $ 28,825 $ 30,316 $ 30,229 $ 34,126 Operating efficiency ratio: 53.23 % 62.21 % 56.32 % 58.67 % 54.74 % Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets: Income before income taxes $ 13,068 $ 10,027 $ 12,398 $ 13,277 $ 16,095 Add: acquisition related expenses - - - - - Add: provision for loan losses 1,548 867 843 (784 ) (651 ) Operating pre-tax pre-provision income 14,616 10,894 13,241 12,493 15,444 Average assets $ 3,124,928 $ 3,146,841 $ 3,128,864 $ 3,153,320 $ 3,159,308 Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets: 1.86 % 1.37 % 1.70 % 1.61 % 1.94 %







CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)

Fourth quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Five Quarter Comparison 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 354,182 $ 347,365 $ 357,735 $ 368,917 $ 380,094 Less: intangible assets (46,069 ) (46,468 ) (46,883 ) (47,313 ) (47,759 ) Tangible equity $ 308,113 $ 300,897 $ 310,852 $ 321,604 $ 332,335 Tangible book value per share of common stock: Tangible equity $ 308,113 $ 300,897 $ 310,852 $ 321,604 $ 332,335 Total shares of stock outstanding 21,714,380 21,931,624 21,934,554 22,195,071 22,166,129 Tangible book value per share of common stock $ 14.19 $ 13.72 $ 14.17 $ 14.49 $ 14.99 Tangible book value per share of common stock

plus after-tax unrealized available for sale investment losses: Total shareholders' equity $ 354,182 $ 347,365 $ 357,735 $ 368,917 $ 380,094 Less: intangible assets (46,069 ) (46,468 ) (46,883 ) (47,313 ) (47,759 ) Add: after-tax unrealized available for sale

investment (gains) losses 51,760 53,488 37,034 23,041 2,978 Tangible equity plus after-tax unrealized

available for sale investment (gains) losses $ 359,873 $ 354,385 $ 347,886 $ 344,645 $ 335,313 Total shares of common stock outstanding 21,714,380 21,931,624 21,934,554 22,195,071 22,166,129 Tangible book value per share of

common stock plus after-tax unrealized

available for sale investment losses $ 16.57 $ 16.16 $ 15.86 $ 15.53 $ 15.13 Tangible common equity to tangible assets: Tangible equity $ 308,113 $ 300,897 $ 310,852 $ 321,604 $ 332,335 Assets $ 3,117,169 $ 3,165,706 $ 3,096,537 $ 3,190,749 $ 3,133,046 Less: intangible assets (46,069 ) (46,468 ) (46,883 ) (47,313 ) (47,759 ) Tangible assets $ 3,071,100 $ 3,119,238 $ 3,049,654 $ 3,143,436 $ 3,085,287 Tangible common equity to tangible

assets 10.03 % 9.65 % 10.19 % 10.23 % 10.77 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets plus after-tax unrealized available for sale investment losses: Tangible equity plus after-tax unrealized

available for sale investment losses $ 359,873 $ 354,385 $ 347,886 $ 344,645 $ 335,313 Tangible assets $ 3,071,100 $ 3,119,238 $ 3,049,654 $ 3,143,436 $ 3,085,287 Add: after-tax unrealized available for sale

investment losses 51,760 53,488 37,034 23,041 2,978 Tangible assets plus after-tax unrealized

available for sale investment losses $ 3,122,860 $ 3,172,726 $ 3,086,688 $ 3,166,477 $ 3,088,265 Tangible common equity to tangible

assets plus after-tax unrealized available for sale investment losses 11.52 % 11.17 % 11.27 % 10.88 % 10.86 %







CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)

Fourth quarter 2022 Earnings Release

12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 Average loans held for investment $ 2,309,349 $ 2,241,355 $ 2,147,750 Less: Average PPP Loans (496 ) (834 ) (3,337 ) Less: Average Tri-Net transfers from held for sale to held for investment (115,386 ) (106,590 ) (58,757 ) Loans held for investment excluding PPP loans and Tri-Net transfers 2,193,467 2,133,931 2,085,656 Annualized loans held for investment growth excluding PPP and Tri-Net transfers 11.1 % 9.2 %





12/31/2022 9/30/2022 Net interest income $ 24,959 $ 25,553 Noninterest income 6,285 3,272 Less: Tri-Net losses - 2,059 Noninterest income excluding Tri-Net losses 6,285 5,331 Total income excluding Tri-Net losses 31,244 30,884 Noninterest expense 16,628 17,931 Less: Operational recoveries (losses) 734 (2,197 ) Less: Executive incentive reversal - 770 Noninterest expense excluding operational losses and incentive reversal 17,362 16,504 Efficiency ratio excluding Tri-Net losses, operational losses, and executive incentive reversal 55.57 % 53.44 %





Five Quarter Comparison 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Allowance for loan losses $ 23,806 $ 22,431 $ 21,684 $ 20,857 $ 21,698 Purchase accounting marks 2,438 2,535 2,717 2,838 3,003 Allowance for loan losses and purchase accounting fair value marks 26,244 24,966 24,401 23,695 24,701 Loans held for investment 2,312,798 2,290,269 2,234,833 2,047,555 1,965,769 Less: PPP Loans net of deferred fees 221 748 921 6,529 26,539 Non-PPP Loans 2,312,577 2,289,521 2,233,912 2,041,026 1,939,230 Allowance for loan losses plus fair value marks / Non-PPP Loans 1.13 % 1.09 % 1.09 % 1.16 % 1.27 %

_____________________

(1) Net interest margin and adjusted net interest margin are shown on a tax equivalent basis.





