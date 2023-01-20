"Some people think that 'Autism' means 'Alien,' but they are wrong" - Matthew Kenslow, author of Juggling the Issues: Living with Asperger's Syndrome.

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2023) - Juggling the Issues: Living with Asperger's Syndrome by Matthew Kenslow is a collection of short stories about the author's challenges and victories despite these challenges.

It unveils the world of people with Autism Spectrum Disorder and how their minds work - stories of success through adversities. The book also offers a plethora of solutions for autistic people, and it has proven a useful resource for them to navigate through life despite unpleasant labels.

It is interesting to know that some famous people in recent times have Asperger's Syndrome. Notwithstanding, they were able to navigate through the barriers to the top. Kenslow's book shows that anyone with Autism can do the same if they choose.

Each chapter talks about the author's personal challenges relatable to a typical person with Autism. In addition to the book's success on book sites like Amazon, Goodreads, and Barnes & Noble, Kenslow has high-following social media platforms dedicated to educating and creating awareness about Autism, proving that anybody can do whatever they set their heart to do, despite a "disability."

In an interview with 9-Figure Media, Matthew Kenslow said, "The need is to have people put aside competition, believe in themselves and each other, be nice, stop bullying/discriminating, accept each other for who they are, and hold civilized conversations."

About the Author

At the age of three, Matthew Kenslow was diagnosed with speech delay, and at the age of six, he was diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome - a milder form of autism. Growing up, he narrated how he was bullied in school and how he took a decisive stand to stop being bullied.

At the age of 23, he wrote and published Juggling the Issues: Living with Asperger's Syndrome as a medium to help neurotypicals see and understand the life and challenges of the autistic. Not as a defeatist, but as one who used stones of discrimination thrown at him to build climbing steps to fulfilling his dreams.

The book also serves as an inspiration to millions of people diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and a call for them to live a life of adventure, dream big and see their dreams fulfilled. To the disabled, the book calls for acceptance of the autistic without discrimination.

Not letting that stop him, he became a pianist, juggler, award-winning author, Eagle-Scout equivalent, Royal Rangers commander, substitute teacher, and social media influencer with hundreds of thousands of people around the world.

