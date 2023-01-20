Mountain View, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2023) - California-based AI creative tools platform, Vizcom, announces the closing of their 5 million USD seed round of fundraising. The purpose of the fundraising, according to the company, includes expansion of their product development projects, hiring more engineers for the company, and marketing and promotion of their products and services, among others. Vizcom provides designing and engineering services to clients by assisting them in the transformation of their creative ideas into reality. The company also facilitates a collaborative platform for artists and designers by providing AI-powered tools.

The funds raised during the seed round is expected to give new momentum to the ongoing product development projects of the company. By introducing new tools, Vizcom seeks to enable digital artists to produce 3D models directly from their images and drawings. Even though we are still in the realm of 2D right now, the company focuses on enabling its users to get their final designs in 3D file format. Therefore, Vizcom is readying to allocate enough money to enhance its product design and engineering capabilities in order to enable its artists and designers to turn their ideas directly into 3D objects. The company hopes to achieve this by next year.

As part of its mission to enhance its human expertise, the company is intending to hire more machine learning researchers, ML engineers, product designers and developers, and UX interaction designers. Jordan Taylor, the co-founder of the company believes that people who are design-focused and design-minded are an essential asset as far as the company's future is concerned. Therefore, attracting talent is one of the company's major priorities at this stage.

"Our aim is to become one of the best collaborative-based professional generative AI tools for professional artists and designers. We are committed to allowing them to go all the way from paper to production, meaning that they can, initially, start with a drawing that can later be produced as an actual 3D object in the real world. We hope that we can touch every part of that pipeline by a year from now. Our ultimate goal is to help designers to visualize their 2D drawings, refine those 2D drawings, and then help them transform those drawings into 3D objects," said Jordan Taylor.

