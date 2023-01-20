EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: SUSE S.A.
PUBLICATION OF REGULATED INFORMATION
20.01.2023
Total Voting Rights
In accordance with article 14 of the Transparency Law, SUSE S.A. confirms that as at 18 January 2023, its issued share capital consists of 169,430,390 shares, each with voting rights of one vote per share.
Total number of voting rights: 169,430,390
Andy McDonald, Chief Legal Officer
|SUSE S.A.
|11-13 Boulevard de la Foire
|1528 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
