Greece's Public Power Corp. (PPC) has secured €102.4 million ($111 million) of financing, with at least €28.5 million coming from the European Investment Bank (EIB). The funds will support the construction of 230 MW of PV capacity in Ptolemaida, which is Greece's coal mining region.The EIB has revealed plans to provide €28.5 million of financing to Greek state-owned utility PPC. The EIB said the funds will reach a maximum of €35 million in the months ahead, which PPC Renewables, the renewables unit of the PPC, will spend on the construction of three solar farms, totaling 230 MW. The EIB financing ...

