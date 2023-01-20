Nextech AR Solutions Corp. To Present at the AlphaNorth Capital Event on January 21st

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2023 / Nextech AR Solutions Corp . ("Nextech" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), is pleased to announce that Nextech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg will be presenting at the AlphaNorth Capital Conference on January 21, 2023. Nextech AR is a diversified augmented reality and AI technology Company that leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D experiences for the metaverse. Its main businesses are creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the Prime Ecommerce Marketplace as well as many other online retailers.

The AlphaNorth Capital Event includes thirty one-on-one meetings for Nextech AR's CEO, with a host of qualified investors from CIBC Wood Gundy, Canaccord Genuity, Scotia Wealth Management, Research Capital, and other institutions, as well as high net worth private investors and wealth managers.

About Nextech AR Solutions Corp.



Nextech AR Solutions (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2) is a diversified augmented reality, AI technology company that leverages proprietary AI to create 3D experiences for the metaverse. Its main businesses are creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the Prime Ecommerce Marketplace as well as many other online retailers. The company develops or acquires what it believes is disruptive technology and once commercialized spins them out as stand alone public companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.



On 10/26/2022, Nextech AR completed its first spin-out of an augmented reality wayfinding solution company called ARway . Nextech AR retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. ARway is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:ARWY), in USA on the (OTC: ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: E65).



On 12/14/2022, Nextech AR announced its second spinout of Toggle3D , an artificial intelligence (A) powered 3D design studio, to compete with Adobe. Toggle3D is expected to be public in the first half of 2023.

Nextech Investor Relations Contact

Lindsay Betts

investor.relations@Nextechar.com

866-ARITIZE (274-8493) Ext 7201

Nextech AR Solutions Corp.

Evan Gappelberg

CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

To learn more about Nextech AR, please follow us on Twitter , YouTube , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook , or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com .

