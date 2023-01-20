Cape Cook is the new online home and food blog of Cape Town-based pastry chef and professional cake baker Shelley Ann Kirsten.

Cape Town, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2023) - The new Cape Cook blog focuses on cakes, pastries, and desserts, and highlights some of Shelley Ann Kirsten's most famous recipes. The statement that has inspired Shelley Kirsten to create her new Cape Cook platform is 'Life is short... eat cake first', and she hopes that her new food blog will encourage aspiring bakers in Cape Town, South Africa, and beyond to improve their skills in the kitchen.

More information is available at https://capecook.convertri.com

New Food & Cake Baking Blog Launched By Cape Cook's Shelley Ann Kirsten

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/152001_e29ab618f4da3ab8_001full.jpg

Shelley Kirsten launched the new Cape Cook website at the start of 2023 in order to inspire aspiring home bakers who have set a New Year's resolution to develop a new skill and to become more confident and proficient in the kitchen.

With the Cape Cook blog page, Shelley Kirsten reveals that baking is about more than just eating and enjoying delicious cakes, pastries, and desserts. It is also about creativity, nourishing one's body and soul, and creating a comforting sense of home and security.

As such, the Cape Cook blog contains easy-to-follow, clearly set-out recipes that showcase Shelley Ann Kirsten's versions of staple favourites. This includes classic cakes like Christmas cake and carrot cake, simple chocolate and jam biscuits, and traditional nostalgic milk tarts.

In addition to recipes, the Cape Cook website includes general baking advice regarding flavour variations, oven temperatures, baking tools, common questions, and more. The site also documents Shelley Kirsten's personal journey to baking success, in order to inspire readers who are just at the beginning of theirs.

Whether readers are looking for cake, biscuit, tart, pastry, or general dessert recipes, or for baking advice and inspiration, Shelley Ann Kirsten is determined to bring it together on her new blog. She also hopes the new space will become an online community for like-minded bakers.

Shelley Kirsten said, "We have recipes for birthday cakes to cupcakes and carrot cakes, and everything in between. We also have recipes for top pastries that can be made from the five types of pastry dough-flaky, short-crust, puff, Choux, and filo. Also, at Cape Cook, you can find all your favourite desserts in one place-from apple pie to brownies, cheesecake, Crème Brûlée and more."

More details can be found at https://capecook.convertri.com/blog

Contact Info:

Name: Shelley Ann Kirsten

Email: shelley@wolfdigitalmedia.co.za

Organization: Wolfdigitalmedia DBA Cape Cook

Address: 11 Morgenrood Road Kenilworth, Cape Town, Western Cape 7708, South Africa

Website: https://capecook.convertri.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152001