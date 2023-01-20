Semiconductor Stepper Systems Market to Reach $45.0 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 9.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for semiconductor stepper systems from end use industries such as automotive, medical, robotics, communication, consumer electronics, and others drive the growth of the global semiconductor stepper systems market.

PORTLAND, Ore, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Semiconductor Stepper Systems Market by Type (Extreme ultraviolet (EUV), Deep ultraviolet (DUV)), by Business (OEM, Aftermarket), by Application (Micro-Electro- Mechanical System (MEMS), LED Devices, Advanced Packaging): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" According to the report, the global semiconductor stepper systems industry generated $18.2 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $45.0 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031.





Prime determinants of growth

Rise in demand for semiconductor stepper systems from end use industries such as automotive, medical, robotics, communication, consumer electronics, and others drive the growth of the global semiconductor stepper systems market. Furthermore, the gradual increasing adoption of AI-enabled chips connected devices across the globe is anticipated to positively affect the semiconductor stepper systems market growth. Moreover, major businesses in the semiconductor stepper systems market offer a wide range of products, to meet customers' needs. They constantly innovate their offerings and expand their business by employing development strategies such as business expansion, product launch, and collaboration, which is presenting new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global semiconductor stepper systems market, owing to temporary closure of the production of many components in the semiconductor stepper systems market during the lockdown.

The economic slowdown initially resulted in reduced spending on semiconductor stepper systems equipment by their end-users.

However, owing to the introduction of various vaccines, the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic significantly reduced. This led to the full-fledged reopening of businesses in the semiconductor stepper systems market at their full-scale capacities.

The Deep ultraviolet (DUV) segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product type, the Deep ultraviolet (DUV) segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global semiconductor stepper systems market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. It is extensively used for the production of chips with node sizes of 90, 65, 45, and 28 nanometers, making it ideal for the production of chips where extremely small node size is not an essential requirement. However, the Extreme ultraviolet (EUV) segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2031. EUV is a relatively recent development in the semiconductor manufacturing industry. It can easily suffice the requirements for high volume manufacturing (HVM) of chips to the 7nm scale and even lower. EUV is considered to be a highly strategic machine to achieve dominance in the semiconductor manufacturing industry.

The OEM segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on business, the OEM segment held the highest market share in 2021, holding around three-fourths of the global semiconductor stepper systems market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. OEMs are typically known for their high-quality equipment, be it the entirely assembled semiconductor stepper systems or its spare parts. However, the aftermarket segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.0% from 2022 to 2031. Aftermarket parts and services are known for their cheap prices, typically at an acceptable lower quality. Typically, aftermarket companies manufacture non-critical support devices and parts, such as monitoring systems, motors, and other electronic and mechanical systems.

The Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global semiconductor stepper systems market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Sensors and actuators are one of the primary building blocks of modern machinery, they are used in a variety of applications like controlling and handling equipment, such as automotive, industrial machinery, robots, AI systems, and others, which drives the segment. However, the advanced packaging segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2031. Companies offer a wide range of semiconductor stepper systems for advanced packaging, which boosts the segment

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global semiconductor stepper systems market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2031. The high concentration of semiconductor manufacturers is expected to drive the demand for semiconductor stepper systems in Asia-Pacific.

Leading Market Players: -

Canon Inc.,

JEOL Ltd.,

SUSS MicroTec SE,

S-Cubed,

Veeco Instruments Inc.,

Carl Zeiss AG,

ASML Holdings N.V.

Nikon Corporation

Onto Innovation, Inc

Vistec Electron Beam GmbH

