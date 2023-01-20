Bisol's new products feature a temperature coefficient of -0.34 % per degree Celsius and a power rating of 400 W to 420 W. The Slovenian PV module manufacturer said it used M10 wafers for the first time.Bisol has announced a new residential PV module series developed with M10, half-cut cells and 10 thin-wired busbars. "The first batch of BISOL Group's best-seller Bisol Duplex in full-black 400-420 W version together with its frameless version, BISOL Laminate, will already be available in February," the manufacturer said in a statement. The company offers 400 W, 410 W and 420 W versions of the ...

